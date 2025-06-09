Empowering creators and entrepreneurs with innovative AI solutions.

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Professionals University, commonly known as AI Pro University (AIPU), announced today that it has successfully completed its Series A funding round. Under the leadership of visionary founder Sam Blake, also known by his full name Samuel Stewart Blake, AIPU plans to invest an additional $1 million this year into expanding its educational platform and developing proprietary AI tools for students and business owners worldwide.This milestone cements AI Pro University as a fast-growing force in the AI education space—offering comprehensive, beginner-friendly certification programs, hands-on chatbot training, and real-world income-producing AI applications.From Certification to Customization: The Next Phase of AIPUWhile most online courses focus on theory or generic content, AI Professionals University (AIPU) is taking a radically different approach by enabling users to build real businesses with AI. With over 14,000 certified students and counting, AIPU’s flagship ChatGPT Certification Program has become a top choice for freelancers, creators, consultants, and agencies eager to integrate automation, outreach, and content creation tools into their workflows.Founder Sam Blake, a performance marketing expert who has spent over $50 million in paid media and helped scale some of the internet’s most successful campaigns, stated:“Our vision isn’t just to educate. It’s to empower. With Series A completed, our goal is to reinvest into the platform to make it the most actionable and profitable AI training environment in the world.”What’s Coming Next: AI Tools Built For Creators and ConsultantsThe newly raised capital will be used for both platform development and tool creation. As part of this year’s roadmap, AIPU will launch two major proprietary software tools:1. AI Ad Generator – A web-based app that helps entrepreneurs create fully-optimized ad creatives with just a few clicks. It uses prompt engineering, ad psychology, and machine learning to generate headlines, hooks, and image suggestions instantly.2. Ad Copy Generator – A tool that combines real-time marketing trends with AI fine-tuning to produce world-class Facebook, Google, and TikTok ad copy tailored to a user’s niche.These tools will be available exclusively to VIP members of AI Pro University, offering a new layer of strategic value beyond traditional certifications.Why Sam Blake Created AIPUSamuel Stewart Blake, who has been described as one of the most forward-thinking voices in the AI and marketing community, built AI Pro University to solve two core problems:1. Most AI training programs are either too technical or too theoretical.2. There is a massive gap between learning AI and earning with AI.Blake, who comes from a background in advertising and direct response copywriting, realized that millions of people wanted to leverage AI to build businesses, automate workflows, or sell high-value services—but didn’t know where to start. So he built a system that teaches exactly that—step-by-step, results-driven, and income-focused.Results That Speak VolumesAI Professionals University has certified thousands of students through its flagship 7-day program, giving them access to:• Over 500+ training lessons• 99 automation bots• 17 pre-built client-ready chatbots• An ever-growing vault of templates, prompts, and marketing frameworksAccording to internal survey data, over 80% of students report using what they learned to automate at least one process in their business—and nearly 50% report gaining clients, landing jobs, or launching side hustles within 30 days of completing the program.Built For the FutureWith the rise of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek, and Gemini, the need for structured education and applied training is greater than ever. AIPU is positioning itself as a “next-gen trade school” for AI talent—providing the kind of real-world instruction that institutions and free YouTube content simply can’t offer.Some of the core areas covered at AIPU include:• AI Prompt Engineering• Custom GPT bot development• Automated client acquisition• Niche-specific chatbot design• Lead gen workflows• Organic and paid traffic automationAdditionally, a new AI Pro University Mobile App is scheduled for release in Q4 2025 to give members access to tools, bots, and training on the go.Why Investors Are Paying AttentionThe Series A funding was led by private equity investors who see AI Pro University as more than just an education platform—it’s a business enablement engine.According to one of the lead investors (name undisclosed):“AIPU is building not just the future of AI education—but the infrastructure for AI-powered income generation. That’s the real opportunity.”The team now includes over 25 professionals and private contractors, with plans to double engineering and support staff in the next 12 months.The Road AheadIn addition to releasing its Ad Generator and Ad Copy Generator, AIPU plans to:• Launch certification upgrades in automation, marketing, and chatbot sales• Expand its affiliate program• Release a Marketplace of AI bots students can customize and resell• Host live AI masterclasses and mentorship sessions for VIP membersThis expansion reflects AIPU’s core philosophy: AI is not the future—it’s now. And those who take action today will shape the world tomorrow.About AI Professionals UniversityFounded by Sam Blake (Samuel Stewart Blake), AI Pro University (AIPU) is the #1 online platform for results-driven AI education. 