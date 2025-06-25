Altin Biosciences announces US patent approval for its first-in-class, non-hormonal, oral botanical drug candidate.

A non-surgical, non-hormonal drug that is easy to take, easy to tolerate, and preserves fertility is exactly what patients and doctors have demanded for years.

Altin's drug candidate is a significant advancement to offer fibroid patients non-hormonal treatment options that go beyond merely addressing symptoms, offering a paradigm shift in fibroid treatment.” — Ayman Al-Hendy, M.D., Ph.D.,FACOG, University of Chicago

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-hormonal oral botanical uterine fibroid drug candidate receives USPTO patent approval.Altin Biosciences, a woman-founded botanical drug development company, is pleased to announce the USPTO has granted a Notice of Allowance for a Composition of Matter patent for its lead drug candidate, a non-hormonal, oral treatment for uterine fibroids.US Patent Application No. 18/115,690, titled CRILAAND EGCG COMPOSITIONS FOR TREATMENT OF FIBROIDS, protects Altin’s lead drug candidate, ABC-105/ABC-205.Founder and CEO, Sue McKinney, states, “ Altin's fibroid candidate meets the stated ideal for patients and doctors : easy to take, easy to tolerate, preserves fertility, and no hormones. Beyond symptomatic management, we aim to reduce or eliminate the tumors themselves. Altin’s plant-based formula, being developed under the FDA Botanical Drug Guidance, positions Altin for licensing agreements and partnership development for this novel approach to fibroid treatment. We’re pursuing FDA fast track status to meet this urgent need.”Pre-clinical studies utilizing the combination of natural compounds Crinum latifolium L var. crilae Tram & Khanh (Crila) and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) showed apoptosis (cell death) and synergistic anti-proliferative (suppression of cell growth) effects on human fibroid cells.Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of Altin Biosciences’ Medical Advisory Board, and Vice Chair for Research, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Chicago, states: “Altin's drug candidate is a significant advancement to offer fibroid patients non-hormonal treatment options that go beyond merely addressing symptoms, offering a paradigm shift in fibroid treatment. Our study shows these natural compounds may provide a safe and cost-effective alternative to current hormonal fibroid therapies ."“Naturally occurring plant-based chemicals, like the potential drug candidate from Altin Biosciences, Crila + EGCG, is a promising drug candidate for evaluation through clinical trials for its safety and efficacy in treating gynecological conditions like uterine fibroids. Fibroids cause significant negative impact on the quality of life of women suffering from them. An effective non-hormonal intervention that reduces the fibroid size and associated symptoms would potentially alter fibroid management for millions of women in a positive manner.” Bhuchitra Singh, MD, MPH. Altin’s Chief Medical Officer and Director of Clinical Research, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Division of Reproductive Sciences and Women’s Health Research, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.Uterine fibroids impact up to 80% of women, disproportionately impacting women of color.[1] These non-cancerous tumors cause debilitating symptoms and increase the risk of infertility, preterm delivery, post-partum hemorrhage, and anemia. Each year in the US alone, 300,000 elective hysterectomies are due to fibroids.[2] The direct and indirect annual costs associated with fibroids in the United States are $42.2 billion.[3]About Altin BiosciencesAltin Biosciences is an impact-focused company in botanical drug development for unmet medical needs. Established in 2022, Altin’s lead drug candidate is backed by over 30 years of research by top scientists collaborating internationally and meets patient and physician preference for non-invasive, non-hormonal treatments that preserve fertility and reduce reliance on hysterectomy. Altin seeks to revolutionize the treatment of uterine fibroids and additional conditions, including menopause, endometriosis and prostate conditions.For more information, please visit altinbiosciences.com or write to info@altinbiosciences.comREFERENCES1. Stewart EA, Cookson CL, Gandolfo RA, Schulze-Rath R. Epidemiology of uterine fibroids: a systematic review. BJOG. 2017;124(10):1501-1512. doi:10.1111/1471-0528.146402. Stoelinga B, Huirne J, Heymans MW, Reekers JA, Ankum WM, Hehenkamp WJK. The estimated volume of the fibroid uterus: a comparison of ultrasound and bimanual examination versus volume at MRI or hysterectomy. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2015;184:89-96. doi:10.1016/j.ejogrb.2014.11.011.3. Hazimeh D, Coco A, Casubhoy I, Segars J, Singh B. The Annual Economic Burden of Uterine Fibroids in the United States (2010 Versus 2022): A Comparative Cost-Analysis. Reprod Sci. 2024 Dec;31(12):3743-3756. doi: 10.1007/s43032-024-01727-0. Epub 2024 Oct 25. PMID: 39455488.

