California Music Producer Unveils Documentary Highlighting Cape Verdean Leader, Amílcar Cabral

A tribute to one of the most impactful visionaries in the African liberation movement

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker and music producer, Rahkii “Hyp” Holman of Assinyeola Music Publishing is screening his new documentary, Honoring Amílcar on July 5, 2025 (the day of Cape Verde’s 50-year independence anniversary) at the New The New Parkway Theater in Oakland, California. The documentary includes compelling interviews with three generations of Black activists including luminaries such as Fania Davis and the filmmaker Larry Clark, sharing how Amilcar Cabral impacted their lives.Honoring Amílcar, highlights the ways in which Cabral’s revolutionary philosophies, principled action, and embodied values have shaped the work and political commitments of those featured in the film. As a founding leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), Cabral dedicated his life to liberating both nations from Portuguese colonial rule. He was later assassinated in 1973.Cabral’s fierce dedication to humanitarianism, anti-colonialism, anti-fascism, and anti-racism echoes through the voices of those he continues to inspire — reminding us that these struggles are just as alive today as they were when Cabral walked this earth.As director, composer, and editor, Rahkii crafted a film underscored by a distinctive blend of Lo-Fi Hip-Hop and Afrobeat to compliment the film.“Amílcar was my great uncle.”, says Rahkii. “I’ve always wanted to share his impact. The film is a submission for the African Studies of Africa Association conference happening in Cape Verde in September 2025. This is a special screening for audiences in the U.S.”ABOUT ASSINYEOLA MUSIC PUBLISHINGAssinyeola Music Publishing is a mission-driven company dedicated to promoting healing from multi-generational trauma through music. The company provides original compositions, multimedia content, and curriculum designed to support social justice leaders and educators. Its catalog features a distinctive blend of live and electronic instrumentation, available on major streaming platforms. Their music is also available for licensing across film, television, documentaries, influencer content, and commercial media projects.

Honoring Amílcar Documentary Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.