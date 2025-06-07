News Release – Nine Men at Waiawa Correctional Facility Earn Kapiʻolani Community College Culinary Arts Certificates

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

NINE MEN AT WAIAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY EARN

KCC CULINARY ARTS CERTIFICATES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 6, 2025

HONOLULU — The Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) hosted a graduation ceremony and luncheon for nine inmates who received Kapiʻolani Community College (KCC) Culinary Arts certificates Friday, June 6, 2025.

Honored guests that included Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, DCR Deputy Director Melanie Martin of the Administration Division, DCR Deputy Director Sanna Muñoz of the Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division, WCF Warden Sean Ornellas, DCR administrators, staff, Keiki O Ka ‘Āina Family Learning Centers, social service providers and the graduates’ family members and loved ones attended the event.

The graduates completed the Culinary Arts Program, a six-month, college-level program where students learn the fundamentals of culinary arts, time management, teamwork and other practical skills from KCC Culinary Arts instructor Lee Shinsato.

WCF Education Supervisor Kerry Iwashita said, “The purpose of the program is to provide knowledge, a pathway for a solid career in the restaurant industry.”

Iwashita commended the graduates for their achievement, noting that most of the men want to continue their education. For those who opt to further their education, the 14 credits earned from the Culinary Arts Program will appear in their University of Hawaiʻi transcripts.

During the ceremony, graduate Ronald Graham addressed attendees and thanked them for their support on behalf of his fellow graduates.

“Sometimes it takes a jarring experience in life for somebody to take life more seriously. When you guys offer opportunities like culinary arts to people in incarceration, you supply us with the strength, hope and determination we need to stay out of prison and make something of ourselves,” Graham said.

The Culinary Arts Program is also offered at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

Previous graduates have entered the culinary arts industry or established their own catering business.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson thanked the volunteer chefs who dedicated their time and talent teaching the students marketable skills.

“This program truly reflects the mission of the department: to rehabilitate those in our custody and help transform their lives. Programs such as Culinary Arts can lead them to a smooth and successful reentry into the community upon release,” Director Johnson said.

During the ceremony, KCC Culinary Arts Instructor Lee Shinsato applauded all the graduates for their hard work and dedication. “I’m really, really proud of you guys. You guys did a really good job,” Shinsato said.

What matters most, Shinsato said, is what the graduates’ achievements mean to themselves. “It shouldn’t matter to you that I’m proud of you. I can see it in you guys’ eyes that you are proud of yourselves, and I think that’s a big, big deal. You should really be proud of yourselves for what you’ve accomplished,” he added.

Showcasing their culinary arts skills, the graduates prepared the following savory dishes and sweet desserts for attendees at the luncheon:

Somen Taco Salad

Giardiniera Salad

BBQ Kalua Pork Quesadillas

Spam Raisu

Lo Mai Gai

Beef Moussaka

Stuffed Eggplant

Honey Walnut Chicken

Plum Glazed Chicken and Spinach/Mushroom Roulade

Cream Cheese Tiramisu

Watergate Salad

Blueberry Cream Cheese Scones

“Pineapple Sorbet” Plantation Berry Iced Tea

Photos and videos of the graduation ceremony are available at the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mX6iNorEnwZ2UGCJxfVTaYDZ34eKtJA9?usp=sharing.

# # #

Media contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov