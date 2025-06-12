Submit Release
Integrated Automotive Services Joins the Automotive Management Network

Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, is now part of the Automotive Management Network, expanding its industry commitment to best practices.

Joining the Automotive Management Network reflects our ongoing commitment to growing as a shop and staying connected with top industry practices.”
— Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Automotive Services has joined the Automotive Management Network (AMN), a national platform that brings together shop owners and managers dedicated to improving performance and sharing real-world solutions.

Strengthening Industry Engagement
By joining AMN, Integrated Automotive Services demonstrates its commitment to continuous learning and collaboration with peers who value innovation, leadership, and automotive best practices.

Word from the Owner
"Joining the Automotive Management Network reflects our ongoing commitment to growing as a shop and staying connected with top industry practices," said Adam McGinley, Owner. “It helps us better serve our customers by staying ahead of the curve.”

About Integrated Automotive Services
Founded in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States, and specializes in BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, and import auto repair. The shop is a certified NAPA AutoCare Center, known for quality workmanship and customer service.

To learn more or schedule service, visit bmwvolvoservice.com or call (610) 253-4700.

Adam McGinley
Integrated Automotive Services
+1 610-253-4700
