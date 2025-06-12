Introducing PTMPIRATION RECORDS: CLEAUN’s Visionary Label for the Outliers

"PTMPIRATION RECORDS – Futuristic Logo with Orbital Identity"

Founded by CLEAUN, the label champions visionary artists and defies mainstream conventions.

GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTMPIRATION RECORDS is an emerging entertainment label founded by CLEAUN , a former K-pop idol with a bold vision for global influence. Drawing inspiration from Pluto—an outsider with its own orbit—the name symbolizes the label’s commitment to individuality, rarity, and limitless creativity. The embedded “T•M” stands for “Trademark,” a nod to the unique identity that defines each of its artistic endeavors.At the heart of PTMPIRATION is “Playtion,” a concept created by CLEAUN to describe artists born from diverse inspirations—pioneers with their own orbit of creativity. The label seeks to connect unique voices from around the world through music that is both innovative and emotionally resonant.CLEAUN has previously collaborated with a range of international artists and producers, including OG Maco , kinobeats, and SLMN, and is actively building PTMPIRATION into a global hip-hop powerhouse. Under his leadership, the label has recently signed Wavyy Mob, a Florida-based rapper, who has worked with 24hrs—a close associate of Wiz Khalifa—as well as Pleasure P, known for collaborations with Tyga, Chris Brown, and Lil Wayne.PTMPIRATION RECORDS isn't just a music label—it's a movement. A platform where boundary-pushing creativity and global sounds converge, offering listeners a gateway to a new dimension of sonic art.

