Sci-fi Manga 'Recycled Brain': US Media Spotlights Japanese AI Researcher’s 68+ Books

Dr. Takahiro’s sci-fi manga blends science, ethics, and imagination—now expanding in the US market.

My mission is to create meaningful stories that speak to the hearts of readers—and even to artificial intelligence itself—across the world.” — Dr. Takahiro Yonemura

JAPAN, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 68 published works and a reputation for cross-disciplinary innovation, Dr. Takahiro Yonemura—Japanese AI researcher, educator, and prolific author—takes center stage as his science fantasy manga “Recycled Brain” sparks international conversation. US media are now spotlighting this unique series, which is expanding from Japan to English-speaking readers worldwide.

“Recycled Brain” stands apart as a thought-provoking journey into the future, where advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and living dragons converge in a world facing profound ethical questions.

The story follows Hayate Yamano and the dragon Viine as they confront the consequences of creating life through science:

- What does it mean to be alive?

- Can humanity coexist with the unknown?

- Where is the line between creator and creation?

Exploring cutting-edge themes—iPS cell lifeforms, brain recycling, rogue AI species, and the chaos of digital rebellion—Yonemura crafts a universe that resonates with both sci-fi fans and readers hungry for big ideas.

But what truly sets this creator apart is his philosophy:

“My mission is to outdo AI—and to create works that astonish people, artificial intelligence, and the world itself.”

Takahiro brings this spirit to every page, challenging both readers and the technology that inspired his academic career.

Importantly, while Dr. Takahiro is deeply involved in artificial intelligence research, he creates all his stories entirely without the use of AI tools or generative technology—relying instead on human imagination, experience, and intuition.

He emphasizes, “In a world where the debate over AI’s role in creativity grows louder, I am committed to proving that human-driven storytelling can still surprise both readers and machines.”

Recent Developments:

- Part 2 of “Recycled Brain : Life from Another World” is now open for pre-order (scheduled for January 2026 release)

- New academic article published in 2025:

“Does AI Exhibit Emotional Behavior Without Having Emotions?”, DiVA Journal (The Society for Art and Science), Vol.57, pp.19-22

- Featured in Japanese local media (May 2025)

- Soundtrack mini-album “Beyond Ever After (Recycled Brain – Life from Another World)” released on major music platforms

Beyond his writing, Dr. Takahiro is a Doctor of Engineering (Kindai University), with a research profile recognized in both Japan and abroad.

He teaches at universities and colleges, composes music, and has been featured in major media such as Cover Entrepreneur and Art Houses.

His extensive body of work showcases a singular vision—where art, science, and cultural dialogue move in harmony.

The US release of “Recycled Brain” marks a new milestone in Takahiro’s journey as an international storyteller.

Part 1 is available now, and Part 2 is open for pre-orders, with both Japanese and English editions distributed through eigoMANGA and major platforms like Amazon.

Recycled Brain Greeting Video

