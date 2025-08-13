Houzeo Brings ‘Save Search’ and Alerts to Arizona for Effortless Home Tracking

Houzeo’s latest feature helps buyers stay ahead, with saved searches and smart alerts for homes in their favorite areas.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. Houzeo has long featured 83,636 Arizona homes, and now delivers even broader access to listings coast to coast.Whether it's a desert-view condo in Phoenix, a family home in Mesa, or upscale homes for sale in South Mountain Village , Houzeo offers buyers a wide range of options across Arizona. To streamline the home search process, Houzeo has introduced the “Save Search” feature, making it easier than ever to find the perfect home.The “Save Search” feature allows buyers in Arizona to save custom property searches, receive instant listing alerts, and share their searches with their loved ones. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now save any combination of search filters—price, beds, baths, property type, must-have features, and more. These searches are stored directly in their profile for quick access. For example, save searches like “ homes for sale in Surprise with a pool” or “3-bedroom homes under $400K near schools.- Instant Alerts: When listings matching a saved search—like “waterfront homes under $350K”—hit the Phoenix housing market , buyers receive email alerts instantly. Notifications can also be delivered daily or weekly, based on their preferences.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Arizona's best home buying website aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

