Seven Engineering Group Unveils Free Leak Detection for B40 Households

KUALA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Engineering Group Launches Free Leak Diagnostics for B40 HouseholdsPrecision Underground and Concealed Water Leak Detection Without GuessworkIn response to rising living costs and hidden water leaks, Seven Engineering Group, Malaysia’s leader in underground and concealed water leak detection, has launched a community initiative offering free or subsidized leak diagnostics for B40 and B10 households in public housing and low-cost apartments across Klang Valley.Unlike companies that rely on guesswork or invasive “hack here, hack there” methods causing unnecessary damage, Seven Engineering Group uses advanced ultrasonic acoustic and thermal technologies to pinpoint leaks underground or behind walls without breaking structures. This non-invasive approach saves time, prevents disruption, and protects homes.“There is no guessing in our work,” said Lai, Founder and Technical Director of Seven Engineering Group. “Our equipment locates leaks within a few feet, enabling repair teams to fix the issue correctly the first time. This precision protects homes, saves water, and eases financial strain on families.”THE HIDDEN BURDEN OF CONCEALED LEAKS ON VULNERABLE HOUSEHOLDS.Many low-income families face mysterious water bill spikes due to leaks hidden beneath floors, inside walls, or underground. These leaks often go unnoticed for months or years, causing water wastage, higher bills, and potential structural damage.According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), inflation reached 3.2% in early 2025, with utilities and housing costs pressing hardest on B40 and B10 households. These pressures highlight the urgent need for affordable, effective leak detection.Seven Engineering Group’s initiative aims to ease these burdens by offering free or subsidized leak diagnostics to identify problems early before costly damage or bills arise.WHAT SETS SEVEN ENGINEERING GROUP APART?With over 35 years of experience and dedication to innovation, Seven Engineering Group offers leak detection with unmatched precision and professionalism.THEIR APPROACH INCLUDES:Ultrasonic Acoustic Leak Detection: Sensitive devices detect water escaping from underground or concealed pipes.• Thermal Imaging: Reveals temperature differences linked to dampness or leaks.• Accurate Leak Location: Precision within 3–4 feet minimizes damage and guesswork.• Detailed Reports: Clear inspection documents help clients apply for aid or plan repairs.“We never guess or cause damage unnecessarily,” Lai adds. “This sets us apart from companies that break walls hoping to find leaks, often causing more harm.”SUPPORTING GOVERNMENT AND COMMUNITY GOALSThis initiative aligns with Malaysia’s urban policies under KPKT, Belanjawan 2024, and MADANI, which promote social equity, sustainable infrastructure, and community resilience.Though not officially partnered with government bodies, Seven Engineering Group’s reports help residents apply for support from:• Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM): https://www.jkm.gov.my • Zakat Wilayah Persekutuan: https://www.zakat.com.my • Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL): https://www.dbkl.gov.my ELIGIBLE KLANG VALLEY RESIDENTS CAN APPLY OR LEARN MORE AT https://group7engineering.com ENGINEERING WITH EMPATHY: PEOPLE BEFORE PROFITSSeven Engineering Group’s commitment is about helping people in need.“We’ve seen elderly tenants struggle when their water tanks won’t refill, and single mothers burdened by repair costs from hidden leaks,” Lai said. “We have the technology and heart to make a difference.”Their leak detection service is also trusted by embassies, hospitals, factories, and corporations, reflecting professionalism and minimal disruption.COMPANY TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR FREE LEAK DIAGNOSTICSSeven Engineering Group reserves the right to decline or reschedule inspections due to availability or site conditions. The service is for non-invasive leak detection only and excludes repairs. Eligibility requires household income and residence verification. Inspection reports assist with repair planning or aid applications but do not guarantee approval from external agencies.ABOUT SEVEN ENGINEERING GROUPFounded by Lai, Seven Engineering Group is a Malaysian consultancy specializing in non-invasive underground and concealed water leak detection and building diagnostics. Combining decades of experience with advanced technology, the firm protects homeowners, communities, and the environment through precise, ethical engineering solutions.Media Contact:LaiTechnical DirectorSeven Engineering GroupEmail: group7engineering@gmail.comPhone: 014-320 0051Website: https://group7engineering.com Seven Engineering Group’s free leak diagnostics initiative provides a compassionate solution to Malaysia’s silent infrastructure crisis, empowering vulnerable families while promoting sustainable water management through precise, no-guesswork engineering.🔗 Book an inspection today or learn more at www.group7engineering.com

