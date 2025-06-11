'Pat Pattison’s Best of California' Earns Local Los Angeles Emmy® Nomination in Culture/History Category

Emmy-nominated Host Pat Pattison (L) and guest host Chris Cangilla (R), filming at the former Tustin Marine Corp. Air Station blimp hangar for “Pat Pattison’s Best of California” Episode “Our World War II California Pt. 1.” Credit: Pat Pattison.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed television travel series Pat Pattison’s Best of California has been nominated for a Local Los Angeles Emmy® Award in the Culture/History category. The nominated episode, Our World War II California Pt. 1, airing on Weigel Broadcasting’s KAZA-TV Los Angeles, explores California’s significant contributions to the World War II effort. It offers a compelling look at the people, places, and legacies that shaped this pivotal era—with a focus on locations viewers can still visit today.

Guest-hosted and co-produced by podcast creator Chris Cangilla of Our WWII Dad, this special episode draws on his deep-rooted experience chronicling World War II through the lens of his father’s service. The episode takes viewers on a journey through historical sites, personal stories, and little-known events—including a secret Japanese attack near Santa Barbara—that highlight California’s wartime role. Featuring in-depth storytelling and expert commentary, Our World War II California Pt. 1 illuminates the industries, military installations, and untold narratives that helped power the nation’s defense.

“I am honored that Best of California has been recognized for its dedication to sharing the rich history of our state,” says Pat Pattison, host and creator of the series. “California’s role in World War II is vast and deeply impactful, and collaborating with Chris Cangilla and KAZA-TV/Weigel Broadcasting allowed us to bring these stories to viewers in a meaningful way.”

Pat Pattison’s Best of California evolved as a second-act career for a former Disney executive. Pattison began by shooting travel blogs on his iPhone for Facebook, and the series now airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on KAZA MeTV Los Angeles.

Chris Cangilla is an Emmy® Award-winning media professional and accomplished storyteller, working as a writer, producer, videographer, editor, and graphic artist. He has created and executive produced programs for TV stations across the country—working for NBC, CBS, and Weigel Broadcasting—and has managed internal agency operations.

The Local Los Angeles Emmy® Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, celebrate excellence in regional television programming. Winners will be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony on July 26, 2025, where Pat Pattison’s Best of California competes among the region’s best historical and cultural broadcasts.

For more details on Pat Pattison’s Best of California and its Emmy®-nominated episode, visit www.bestofcal.tv or follow along on social media.

Viewers can watch the Our WWII Dad video podcast on the Our WWII Dad YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@OurWWIIDad) and Spotify, and listen on Apple Podcasts and the iHeart app.

IIG: _bestofcalifornia

Facebook: @bestofca

YouTube: @bestofcaltv

To watch the nominated episode, visit YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApGiklEPpmY&t=11s

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.