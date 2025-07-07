StressCare Solutions Empowers Australian Workplaces to Combat Burnout & Boost Productivity

StressCare Solutions

As Australian workplaces grapple with increasing staff stress levels, StressCare Solutions is leading the charge in transforming organisational cultures.

As a CEO, your people are your most valuable asset. Their mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing directly fuel your organisation’s growth. Without a thriving workforce, there’s no business.” — Rosanna Commisso

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast paced business landscape, staff stress and burnout are no longer just HR issues—they’re direct threats to your organisation’s productivity, profitability, and competitive edge.As stress and trauma silently erode your bottom line, forward-thinking CEOs are turning to StressCare Solutions , an Australian consultancy in trauma-informed stress management workplace strategies, to transform their organisations from the inside out.Recent studies show that nearly 50% of Australian employees experience daily work stress.Chronic burnout is fueling absenteeism, disengagement, turnover, and psychological injury— costing Australian businesses an estimated $14 billion annually. And since 2022, supporting mental health at work isn’t just best practice—it’s a legal requirement.But here’s the opportunity: For every $1 invested in mental health initiatives, businesses gain an average return of $2.30, alongside a 25% reduction in absenteeism and a 41% drop in workers’ compensation claims (PwC).Smart CEOs know that ticking the compliance box isn’t enough. They’re staying ahead of the curve—embedding proactive stress management and trauma-informed practices into their workplace culture, not as an afterthought, but as a strategic priority.“As a CEO, your people are your most valuable asset,” says Rosanna Commisso, founder of StressCare Solutions. “Their mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing directly fuel your organisation’s growth. Without a thriving workforce, there’s no business.”Rosanna brings over 30-years of experience in health, training, and community services, coupled with her own lived experience of trauma, mental health challenges, and burnout. “I’ve been in the trenches, and that insight allows me to connect deeply with organisations and drive real, sustainable change,” she explains.About StressCare SolutionsFounded in Sydney by mental health advocate Rosanna Commisso, StressCare Solutions helps organisations build resilience, reduce burnout, and enhance performance through tailored, trauma-informed strategies. By assessing current practices, identifying gaps, and creating safer, more inclusive workplaces, Rosanna empowers leaders to future-proof their organisations and thrive.Media ContactRosanna CommissoFounder, StressCare SolutionsPhone: 0402 917 064Email: rosanna@stresscare.com.auWebsite: www.stresscare.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.