Oslyn Rodriguez Honored with Congressional Proclamation at 59th Guyana Independence Day Celebration in Brooklyn, NY

Oslyn Rodriguez, Founder & President, Backpack International Inc

Humanitarian Oslyn Rodriguez honored with Congressional Proclamation for 10 years of global impact through education and community service.

This is more than just a building—it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for generations to come. Now we just need generous donors to help us cover shipping and construction costs.” — Oslyn Rodriguez

GUYANA, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oslyn Rodriguez, Founder and President of Backpack International (BPI), was honored with a prestigious Congressional Proclamation signed by U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, NY, in recognition of her humanitarian work, educational initiatives, and visionary leadership. The award was formally presented by Caribbean community advocate Rickford Burke on June 1, 2025, during the 59th Guyana Independence Day Celebration held in Brooklyn, New York.

A proud Guyanese native, Rodriguez has spent the past 10 years transforming lives across Guyana, South America, and beyond through Backpack International—a nonprofit organization committed to equipping children and communities with tools for academic and personal success. Under her leadership, BPI has impacted lives in 12 countries across 4 continents.

Among the organization's most notable achievements:

• Construction of the first library in Annai Village, Region 9, North Rupununi, Guyana

• A powerful menstrual hygiene campaign in partnership with First Lady of Guyana, Arya Ali, providing critical supplies and restoring dignity to young

girls

• Since 2016, distribution of thousands of brand-new backpacks filled with school supplies, shoes, hygiene items, clothing, toys, and more to underserved

children across almost all 10 administrative regions in Guyana

• Shipment of a 40-foot container of new bicycles and helmets for every child in Surama Village, North Rupununi, Guyana

• Donation of thousands of medical scrubs to hospitals throughout Guyana

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Backpack International. To celebrate this milestone, Rodriguez has set her sights on an ambitious new goal: the establishment of a Community Resource Center in Plantation Ross, West Coast Berbice, Guyana. This center will offer academic support, enrichment classes, leadership training, and a safe space for children and teens when school is not in session.

“This is more than just a building—it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for generations to come,” said Rodriguez. “We’ve already received furniture and resources for the center. Now we just need generous donors to help us cover shipping and construction costs.”

A $100,000 fundraising campaign has been launched to break ground by Christmas 2025. Those wishing to support the project can donate at: www.backpackinternational.org.

Rodriguez's recognition by Congress is a testament to her unwavering commitment to education, equity, and empowerment. Her journey from Guyana to global impact continues to inspire and uplift communities around the world.

________________________________________

Media Contact:

Oslyn Rodriguez

Founder & President

Email: oslyn@backpackinternational.org

Website: www.backpackinternational.org

________________________________________

About Backpack International, Inc.

Backpack International, Inc. (BPI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through education, empowerment, and service. Founded in 2015 by Oslyn Rodriguez, BPI provides essential academic tools, personal care items, and enrichment opportunities to underserved children and families across the globe. With a presence in over a dozen countries and a vision rooted in compassion and community, BPI continues to make education accessible—one backpack at a time.

Award Presentation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.