Submit Release
News Search

There were 346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,415 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Statement on D-Day

NEBRASKA, June 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Statement on D-Day

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement commemorating D-Day, June 6, 1944, which paved the way for American and Allied victory during WWII.

“We live in the greatest country on earth — and we can only say that because of the sacrifice and determination of America’s military. Nebraskans owe a debt of gratitude to all of our WWII veterans. As we commemorate D-Day, we are reminded of the bravery and courage of those who ran toward the fight at Normandy Beach. We can’t thank our veterans enough for their defense of freedom and of our way of life.

This year Gov. Pillen, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs, established the World War II Veterans’ Recognition Program to honor Nebraska’s still-living WWII veterans and to celebrate 80 years of American victory.

To learn more about the program or to nominate a WWII veteran, please visit:

https://veterans.nebraska.gov/world-war-ii-veteran-recognition-program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Statement on D-Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more