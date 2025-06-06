NEBRASKA, June 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Statement on D-Day

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement commemorating D-Day, June 6, 1944, which paved the way for American and Allied victory during WWII.

“We live in the greatest country on earth — and we can only say that because of the sacrifice and determination of America’s military. Nebraskans owe a debt of gratitude to all of our WWII veterans. As we commemorate D-Day, we are reminded of the bravery and courage of those who ran toward the fight at Normandy Beach. We can’t thank our veterans enough for their defense of freedom and of our way of life.

This year Gov. Pillen, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs, established the World War II Veterans’ Recognition Program to honor Nebraska’s still-living WWII veterans and to celebrate 80 years of American victory.

To learn more about the program or to nominate a WWII veteran, please visit:

https://veterans.nebraska.gov/world-war-ii-veteran-recognition-program