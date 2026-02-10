Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,877 in the last 365 days.

West Virginia University Medicine recognized for innovative virtual nursing program

AHA Board of Trustees Chair Marc Boom, M.D., today presented the team from WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital of Keyser, W.Va., with the 2026 Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award , sponsored by Microsoft, for their virtual ICU pilot program. Recognized as finalists were the teams from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vt., Reid Health in Richmond, Ind., and Scotland Health Care System in Laurinburg, N.C. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

West Virginia University Medicine recognized for innovative virtual nursing program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.