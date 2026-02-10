West Virginia University Medicine recognized for innovative virtual nursing program

AHA Board of Trustees Chair Marc Boom, M.D., today presented the team from WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital of Keyser, W.Va., with the 2026 Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award , sponsored by Microsoft, for their virtual ICU pilot program. Recognized as finalists were the teams from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vt., Reid Health in Richmond, Ind., and Scotland Health Care System in Laurinburg, N.C.

