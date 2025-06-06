Sixty temporary homes opening in Kelowna

CANADA, June 6 - People at risk of or experiencing homelessness in Kelowna will soon have access to 60 new temporary homes with the opening of Balsam Place.

“We’re making meaningful progress addressing homelessness in Kelowna and throughout B.C.,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Everyone deserves a safe, inclusive place to live and a chance to build a secure future. These 60 new homes are another step toward bringing people in, off the streets, and keeping our communities strong.”

Balsam Place at 3199 Appaloosa Rd. is the third development in Kelowna created through an agreement between the Province and the City of Kelowna on homeless and encampment response and temporary housing solutions.

Each temporary home includes a private entrance, bed, desk, mini fridge, heating and air conditioning, and storage space. The site also provides shared areas for dining, lounging and laundry, as well as access to overdose-prevention services, care professionals, and support and safety services, such as life-skills programming, support-group referrals, security lighting and cameras. In addition, the site includes multiple safety features to maintain resident safety including, security cameras and controlled access gates.

“Through our first two HEARTH sites, we have already helped more than 60 people transition into housing,” said Tom Dyas, mayor of Kelowna. “With Balsam Place, we are helping even more individuals take the next step on their path out of homelessness, while also working to create a safer, healthier community for everyone.”

Connective, an experienced non-profit housing operator, was selected to manage day-to-day operations at Balsam Place. Tenants are expected to move in gradually from July 2025.

“For decades, Connective has delivered housing and a range of supportive programs in communities across B.C.,” said Mark Miller, CEO of Connective. “We are proud to draw on our experience and person-centred approach to meet the unique needs of people in Kelowna. We look forward to working with neighbours to build relationships and foster long-term community well-being.”

This work is part of the Province’s homeless and encampment response temporary housing solutions program, under the Belonging in BC plan, to prevent homelessness and bring more people indoors quickly.

In communities throughout B.C., almost 1,200 homeless and encampment response and temporary housing solutions spaces have been delivered or underway, including 179 in Kelowna. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 2,000 homes in Kelowna.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing a Homeless Encampment Action Response Team (HEART) grant of approximately $6.7 million for the homes.

BC Housing will also provide approximately $2.6 million in annual operating funding.

The City of Kelowna is contributing the land, which it has leased to the Province for a nominal fee.

Kelowna’s first two homeless and encampment response and temporary housing solutions sites, STEP Place and Trailside Housing, are providing a total of 119 units and have been operational since early 2024.

All three locations are temporary housing solutions and will be in place for at least three years.

