COMMUNITY SECURITY SERVICE BOLSTERS DEFENSES IN RESPONSE TO ELEVATED THREAT WARNING FROM DHS/FBI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish Security Organization Calls for Community Training Amid Federal Alert on Elevated Threats to Israeli and Jewish CommunitiesIn response to the recent Public Service Announcement issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) highlighting an elevated threat to Israeli and Jewish communities, the Community Security Service (CSS) is intensifying its efforts to train and empower Jewish communities across the United States. CSS, the nation's leading Jewish community-based security organization, is accelerating outreach to communities nationwide, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced vigilance and preparedness.This week’s FBI and DHS joint warning made it official: the threats we’ve seen in Boulder and D.C. are not isolated, they’re part of a broader, growing danger facing Jewish communities nationwide. “We’re not waiting for another wake-up call,” said Richard Priem, CEO of CSS. “This is the moment to prepare. If you’ve ever thought about stepping up, now is the time. Every synagogue, school, and gathering place deserves trained eyes and boots on the ground. That’s what we do.” Priem added, “The time is now for every Jewish community to take ownership of its security.”Chuck Berkowitz, CSS’s Vice President of Security and a former army ranger and senior detective with NYPD, emphasized the importance of layered security: “Recognizing and reporting suspicious behavior is critical. Pre-attack indicators such as individuals loitering near events without a clear purpose, or unusual interest in facility operations must be taken seriously and reported immediately. When community members are trained to identify and act on these early warning signs, we can intervene before threats escalate into tragedies.”In recent years, CSS has trained tens of thousands of Jewish community members and maintains a network of more than 5,000 active volunteers who help protect hundreds of synagogues and events every week. These volunteer teams receive professional-grade training and bring a key advantage: an intimate understanding of their own communities.In light of the DHS/FBI alert, CSS is redoubling its efforts to reach synagogues and Jewish organizations that have not yet activated this model. CSS is committed to ensuring these communities can empower their members with the training, tools, and support necessary to detect and deter threats before they materialize, providing a proactive and community-centric response to the elevated threat environment.About CSS: https://www.thecss.org/ The Community Security Service (CSS) is a 501(c)3 and the leading organization training Jewish security and safety volunteers in the United States. Established in 2007, CSS trains community members to play a proactive role in protecting their own Jewish institutions and events. Its programs, developed by leading security professionals and tailored to a range of experience levels, equip volunteers to identify suspicious activity, deter threats, and respond effectively in coordination with law enforcement and communal partners. To date, CSS has trained over 20,000 volunteers, students, and community members, supporting the protection of more than 500 Jewish institutions, campus organizations and events each month.

