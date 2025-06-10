PLANT Your Life Planner Launches as Mindfulness Tool for Intentional Living

Stella Amador with the PLANT Your Life Planner, a mindfulness-based tool for intentional living.

More than a planner, this guided tool helps users reconnect with their purpose and grow with intention—one page at a time.

In a digital world, writing by hand is an act of resistance—and a return to what really matters.” — Stella Amador, creator of the PLANT Your Life Planner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, poet, and entrepreneur Stella Amador announces the release of the PLANT Your Life Planner , a mindfulness-based planning tool designed to help individuals reconnect with their goals and values through reflection and intentional living.Grounded in Amador’s original PLANT Framework—Prioritize, Learn, Act, Nurture, Take Care—the planner combines guided prompts, reflective exercises, and poetic elements to support gradual, sustainable personal growth. Inspired by nature’s organic cycles, the PLANT approach emphasizes growth that is intentional and rooted in the everyday.Created for creatives, entrepreneurs, graduates, and anyone navigating a life transition, the planner is designed to be more than a productivity tool. It serves as a quiet space for clarity, direction, and self-awareness.“We don’t need more tools to be productive—we need spaces to come home to ourselves. That’s what this planner offers,” said Stella Amador. “It’s not just about goals. It’s about grounded, intentional growth—on your timeline.”KEY FEATURES— The PLANT Framework for building intentional habits— A plantable seeded page as a symbolic act of commitment to growth— Reflective prompts supporting mindfulness and clarity— Original poetry woven throughout the pagesWHY NOWAs digital tools continue to dominate daily life, interest in analog, tactile methods of reflection and planning is rising. The global diaries and planners market is projected to grow from $18.2 billion in 2023 to $30.5 billion by 2033, reflecting renewed interest in journaling and paper-based mindfulness tools.¹The PLANT Your Life Planner offers a grounded response to this cultural shift, encouraging users to slow down, write by hand, and reflect with intention.EARLY PRAISEHere’s what one early reader shared:"Filled with poetry, reflections, and specific exercises, Stella’s creation offers practical techniques for those navigating personal transitions, career changes, or recovery. It’s truly inspiring." — Doug Nelson, LMHC & authorAVAILABILITYThe first edition was released in April 2025 and is available now at the Bloom by Stella website (bloombystella.com) for $64.99. Bulk and wholesale inquiries are welcome.ABOUT STELLA AMADORStella Amador is a poet, writer, and founder of Bloom by Stella—a brand focused on intentional living through creativity, nature, and reflection. With a background in psychology and more than 20 years of experience spanning law, construction, and tech, she has advised founders, built award-winning ventures, and guided individuals through periods of personal and professional change.Often described as a cartographer for dreamers, Amador blends strategic insight with a poetic lens to help others cultivate meaningful lives. Through Bloom by Stella, she hosts workshops, poetry open mics, and nature-based gatherings that encourage community, creativity, and personal growth.In an increasingly digital world, her work invites people to reconnect with what matters: presence, belonging, and tangible practices that nourish the soul.MEDIA AVAILABILITYAmador is available for interviews, guest articles, and speaking events on:— The creative process behind PLANT Your Life Planner— How her background shaped the framework— The need for meaningful tools that guide intentional living— How the PLANT Framework empowers people to reconnect with their dreams— The art of noticing and reconnecting with nature— Career transitions, creativity, mindfulness, and intentional living¹ Source: DataHorizzon Research, Diaries & Planners Market Outlook 2024

