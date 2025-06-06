Governor Gavin Newsom on recent chaotic and reckless immigration raids
Continued chaotic federal sweeps, across California, to meet an arbitrary arrest quota are as reckless as they are cruel.
Donald Trump’s chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America’s economy.
Governor Gavin Newsom
