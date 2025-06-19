Colorado Aromatics Farm Hosts Esthetician Students for Herbal Skincare Education

Dr. Cindy Jones picking calendula Springtide Gold Face Cream Students on Farm Tour

Biochemist-led farm sessions bring science, sustainability, and skin health together for hands-on learning

Because of the harsh sun, wind, and dry air in Colorado, it’s especially important for students to understand how these environmental factors affect the skin—and how herbs can help repair that damage.” — Dr. Cindy Jones

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a unique blend of science, agriculture, and community education, Colorado Aromatics, Longmont’s own farm-based skincare brand, is offering esthetician students hands-on learning in holistic skincare.Founded by biochemist and herbalist Dr. Cindy Jones, Colorado Aromatics grows antioxidant-rich herbs such as calendula, lavender, and comfrey on its Certified Naturally Grown farm. These herbs form the foundation of its skincare line, which is designed for people who spend time outdoors and need real skin repair—not just pampering.Esthetician programs can schedule a farm tour to explore how these medicinal herbs hydrate, calm, and repair the skin. Sessions highlight the role of phytochemicals; including antioxidants and anti-inflammatories in skin repair, barrier support, and protection from environmental damage. Students walk the fields, identify herbs, and learn how plants like roses, raspberry leaf, hops, lavender, fennel, and calendula are used as active ingredients in functional skincare.“Our goal is to help future estheticians understand that herbs are not just fragrance or filler,” says Dr. Jones. “They’re biochemically active ingredients that have measurable effects on the skin. Because of the harsh sun, wind, and dry air in Colorado, it’s especially important for students to understand how these environmental factors affect the skin—and what herbs can do to help repair that damage.”The first group to attend these farm tours was from Northern Colorado Advanced Esthetics Academy in Loveland, CO. These tours reflect Colorado Aromatics’ larger mission: to combine science, sustainability, and education in creating truly functional skincare products for people who live life outdoors.Farm tours are also available to other groups interested in herbs and natural skincare, including gardening clubs, wellness practitioners, team-building groups, and more. Colorado Aromatics welcomes community members who want to connect with the land and learn how herbs can support daily skin health.About Colorado AromaticsColorado Aromatics is a farm-to-skin skincare brand based in Longmont, Colorado. Founded by biochemist and herbalist Dr. Cindy Jones, the company formulates high-performance products using herbs grown on its Certified Naturally Grown farm. Each product is developed in-house to support hydration, repair, and protection—especially for sun- and wind-exposed skin. Colorado Aromatics also offers educational programs that promote a deeper understanding of plant-based skincare and sustainable practices.Learn more at: www.coloradoaromatics.com Press Contact:Cindy Jones, Ph.D.info@sagescript.com303-651-2062

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.