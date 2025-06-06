Delivering Good Showcases Cross-Industry Power of 30+ Women Leading With Purpose at 2025 Women of Impact Summit

Delivering Good 2025 Women of Impact Summit Panel (photo credit Layra Marte) Delivering Good 2025 Women of Impact Summit - Andrea Weiss (photo credit Layra Marte) Delivering Good 2025 Women of Impact Summit - Lisa Marsh & Andrea Moore (photo credit Layra Marte) Delivering Good 2025 Women of Impact Summit Panel (photo credit Layra Marte) Delivering Good 2025 Women of Impact Summit - Jennifer Avallon & Michelle Carter (photo credit Layra Marte)

A cross-industry gathering of 250+ changemakers driving real-world impact, shared purpose, and community empowerment through women-led leadership.

The link between the Summit and Delivering Good’s mission is clear, when we engage and empower women, we can change entire communities.” — Andrea Weiss, Delivering Good Board Chair

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 4, Delivering Good welcomed nearly 250 changemakers to the 2025 Women of Impact Summit at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, mobilizing visionary leaders across business, beauty, fashion, finance, tech, and sustainability for an energizing afternoon of connection and purpose-driven dialogue.The Summit opened with a series of powerful remarks that set the tone for the day. Andrea Moore, Delivering Good Board Member and Summit Co-Chair, celebrated the collective strength in the room and underscored the organization’s commitment to measurable impact – not as a buzzword, but as a way of being. In 2024 alone, we delivered over 11 million new items—valued at more than $130 million—to communities across the country. In just the first half of 2025, response efforts to the Los Angeles wildfires alone have surpassed $17 million –and that number continues to grow.Delivering Good’s mission—to help people facing everyday hardship and disaster by providing new essentials with dignity—came to life through personal stories that grounded the day in impact. FIT President Dr. Joyce Brown reflected on her experience volunteering with Delivering Good and witnessing the power of new clothing to restore confidence and hope. High school student Khosi Ahmed then shared a moving account of how receiving new items through Delivering Good and Glasswing, Inc. made her feel seen and empowered—ultimately inspiring her to pursue a future in fashion.The Summit’s mission aligned deeply with Delivering Good’s core values. Andrea Weiss, Delivering Good Board Chair, reflected on that connection: “For 40 years, Delivering Good has been making impact, not just the buzzword but real impact in the lives of those facing poverty, disaster, and other social challenges. The intersection with the Women of Impact Summit lies in the fact that many of the recipients of DG’s work are women: women rebuilding after natural disasters, young women aging out of foster care, women fleeing domestic violence or trafficking. The link between the Summit and Delivering Good’s mission is clear, when we engage and empower women, we can change entire communities.”The event continued with a keynote conversation between Andrea Moore and veteran journalist Lisa Marsh, whose work has spanned fashion, lifestyle, and culture for decades. Marsh set the tone for the day, emphasizing a key trait shared by impactful leaders: “Curiosity is an underlying theme. I hope that’s how we all continue to grow, keep strong.” She also encouraged the audience to embrace reinvention, highlighting the growing trend of individuals pursuing multiple careers over their lifetimes.Throughout the day, attendees heard from women at the forefront of innovation, leadership, and social change. Panels explored themes such as visionary leadership, sustainability, inclusive beauty, the future of tech, as well as financial empowerment.Panelists and moderators included: Noreen Allen (YOOBIC), Lockie Andrews (RICH Hair Care), Jennifer Avallon (TUMI), Michelle Bacharach (FindMine), Crystal Barnes (Paramount), Sonal Gandhi (The Lead), Carey Ann Campbell (Southern Tide), Michelle Carter (Mastercard), Lindsey Coffey (2020 Miss Earth), Neda Daneshzadeh (Prelude Growth Partners), Keelin Evans (Macy’s), Hedieh Fakhriyazdi (White & Case LLP), Heather Salvatore Gruccio (Ann Taylor), Tennille Kopiasz (Blue Mistral | Fekkai & Bastide), Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur (MM.LaFleur), Patricia Lizarraga (Hypatia Capital), Sabeen Mian (Performance Beauty Group), Danessa Myricks (Danessa Myricks Beauty), Victoria O’Brien (Salesforce), Jessica Parry (Blackstone Group), Missy Pool (Apple), Elly Ross (Lil Sweet Treat), Cara Smyth (Accenture), Sonia Lapinsky (AlixPartners), Barma Uruchima (The Estée Lauder Companies), Stacie Tedesco (QVC Group), and Liah Yoo (KraveBeauty).During the Beauty, Unfiltered panel, moderator and 2020 Miss Earth Lindsey Coffey shared, “The next generation of leaders is not waiting to be handed power, they’re creating it. And beauty, when it’s unfiltered and inclusive, can be a catalyst for real change.”The day closed with a powerful fireside chat between Emily Hikade, Founder & CEO of luxury sleepwear brand Petite Plume, and Cate Luzio, Founder & CEO of Luminary. Hikade shared her extraordinary transition from working undercover in the CIA to building a nationally recognized brand carried in over 600 stores. Luzio, a former banking executive and leading voice in women's empowerment, offered practical wisdom on scaling with purpose. Together, their stories exemplified the resilience, vision, and courage celebrated at the Summit.Delivering Good CEO Matthew Fasciano reflected on the day’s energy and looked ahead, highlighting the organization’s future-forward approach to measuring impact —focusing on outcomes that go far beyond numbers: “We’re not just delivering comfort. We’re delivering confidence. We’re delivering dignity, pride, and possibility. We’re delivering hope — and sometimes, a whole new beginning.”Board Chair Andrea Weiss shared a personal moment, announcing: “Today, I’m honoring my mother with a $5,000 gift.” She continued, “None of us would be here without someone who made an impact on our lives. Your donation to Delivering Good can honor someone who shaped your journey, and every name will be featured on our Women of Impact Honor Wall.” Her message was a clear call to action — to recognize those who’ve lifted us up by paying it forward with a donation and supporting Delivering Good’s vital work.Delivering Good extends deep thanks to all who made the 2025 Women of Impact Summit possible.Lead Sponsors: The Knitwell Group and Macy’sInspiration Sponsors: Centric Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and The O’AllianceThe Summit once again proved that when women lead with purpose, entire communities benefit, and the impact multiplies.To learn more about the event, please visit delivering-good.org

