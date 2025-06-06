NeuroCluster Announces AI Datacenter Platform with 5-Minute Deployment Capability

NeuroCluster Logo

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEUROCLUSTER today announced the general availability of its AI datacenter infrastructure platform that enables complete AI environment deployment in five minutes, compared to the current industry standard of six weeks. The Netherlands-based company addresses European data sovereignty requirements while AI infrastructure investment is projected to exceed $1 trillion globally by 2028.The platform responds to current market conditions where AI datacenter supply constraints have driven colocation provider pricing up 35 percent between 2020 and 2023. NEUROCLUSTER's approach maintains 100% European Union data residency while addressing deployment speed challenges that organizations currently face when implementing AI infrastructure."European organizations need AI infrastructure that respects data sovereignty while delivering operational efficiency," said C.A.W. van Steenbergen, Founder and CEO of NEUROCLUSTER. "Our platform demonstrates that companies can achieve five-minute deployment timeframes without compromising regulatory compliance or security standards."The integrated solution combines four distinct capabilities: modular AI infrastructure featuring MinIO storage, ClickHouse analytics, JupyterHub development environments, and GPU cluster management; AI pipeline automation using five proprietary algorithms that include Graph-Based Dependency Resolution; Business-in-the-Cloud virtual organization management with automated decision-making agents; and a global AI application marketplace with developer revenue sharing.Van Steenbergen explains the platform's differentiation: "Integration distinguishes our approach from single-point solutions. Business-in-the-Cloud agents automate 80% of routine organizational decisions while the AI App Store provides developers with compliant distribution channels and revenue opportunities."Market validation includes 50 beta customers across multiple sectors, generating €2.5 million in identified annual recurring revenue. A chief technology officer at a Dutch financial technology company reported: "NEUROCLUSTER reduced our AI infrastructure deployment from six weeks to two hours while enabling automated decision-making that handles the majority of routine operational choices."Current market dynamics support NEUROCLUSTER's timing. Microsoft plans $80 billion in AI datacenter investments during fiscal 2025. Amazon and Nvidia executives have confirmed continued strong demand for AI datacenter capacity with growth projections indicating sustained expansion. NEUROCLUSTER's European-focused approach targets organizations prioritizing data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.The company currently seeks €15 million in Series A funding to accelerate product development and expand internationally. Financial projections indicate €30 million annual recurring revenue by 2026 across the integrated platform portfolio, with potential growth to €500 million by 2029.NEUROCLUSTER has filed comprehensive intellectual property protection through i-DEPOT registration for five proprietary AI pipeline generation methods. Patent applications are in progress for business agent communication protocols and multi-tenant security architecture innovations.Founded in 2025 and headquartered in the Netherlands, NEUROCLUSTER integrates AI infrastructure, business automation, and application distribution capabilities. The company serves customers across 15 industry sectors including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing while ensuring European data sovereignty and regulatory compliance throughout its service delivery.About NEUROCLUSTERNEUROCLUSTER develops integrated AI infrastructure platforms that combine datacenter deployment, business automation, and application distribution. The company maintains European data residency standards while providing rapid deployment capabilities for organizations implementing AI infrastructure solutions.

