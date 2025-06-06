Attorney General Jeff Jackson Warns North Carolinians about DMV Text Scams

For Immediate Release:

Friday, June 6, 2025

Contact: Ben Conroy

(984) 383-9038

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to be on the lookout for text scams impersonating the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) and demanding that people pay an outstanding traffic ticket or face severe actions. The Department of Justice is receiving a higher volume of calls and complaints from consumers about this scam.

“Unfortunately, scammers took note of the toll text scams that were everywhere a couple months ago and are now using the same playbook for these traffic text scams,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Please keep an eye out and warn your loved ones that these texts are scams. Government agencies will never text you to threaten legal action.”

These scams are targeting residents in multiple states and warn that if the recipient does not click on a link to make a payment, they may face suspended driving privileges, suspended vehicle registration, or ultimately be prosecuted.

The NCDMV will never text you to ask for payment.

If you receive one of these scam texts:

Do not click on any links.

Forward the text to 7726 (SPAM).

Block or delete the number.

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov and the North Carolina Department of Justice at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.

If you’re unsure whether an email, text, or letter from the NCDMV is legitimate, you should contact the agency directly at (919) 715-7000.

###