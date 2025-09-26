Attorney General Jeff Jackson Volunteers in Asheville to Mark Helene Anniversary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson marked the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene by volunteering with Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity today. This work is supported by the AmeriCorps funding that Attorney General Jackson won back for North Carolina after the federal government unlawfully withheld job and grant funds supporting western North Carolina recovery.

“When Hurricane Helene hit, we told people in western North Carolina that we had their back and would do everything we could to help them,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “We’ve still got more to do, but we’re in this together, and my team and I are going to fight to protect every dollar for folks in the western part of our state.”

In April, AmeriCorps terminated more than $400 million for service programs nationwide, including eight AmeriCorps NC programs and volunteer positions in western North Carolina working on Helene recovery. Attorney General Jackson sued AmeriCorps for not administering grants that Congress had already appropriated. In late August, the federal government informed the court that it would release all of the funds it had unlawfully withheld.

Attorney General Jackson also met with police chiefs on Thursday to discuss lessons learned from Helene and joined Buncombe County community members for an event honoring first responders and line workers at Highland Brewing.

