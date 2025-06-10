Rowan Foundation Unveils Key Insights from Roundtable Focused on Contraceptive Choices

Experts urge providers, educators, and policymakers to implement patient-centered care to address gaps in contraceptive awareness, access, and health risks.

True reproductive autonomy begins with informed contraceptive choices. This requires access to reliable information and the opportunity to select a method that suits a woman’s personal needs.” — Vian Nguyen, MD, F.A.C.O.G.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rowan Foundation is unveiling key insights from a recent roundtable it sponsored at the University of Houston Student Health Center, where clinicians and women’s health experts addressed ongoing gaps in contraceptive access and awareness. The discussion emphasized the need for enhanced provider training, improved patient education, and policies that promote equitable, patient-centered contraceptive care—care that aligns with each woman’s goals, lifestyle, and health needs.These recommendations come as experts estimate that more than 19 million women in the U.S. live in “ contraceptive deserts ,” facing barriers such as provider shortages, restrictive laws, long wait times, and clinic closures. Despite decades of medical progress, too many women remain without meaningful access to the full range of contraceptive options.“True reproductive autonomy begins with empowered and informed contraceptive choices,” says Vian Nguyen, MD, F.A.C.O.G., medical advisor to the Rowan Foundation and a participant in the roundtable discussion. “This requires access to reliable information, respectful guidance, and the opportunity to select a method that suits a woman’s personal needs.”During the roundtable, " Informed Choices: Improving Contraceptive Outcomes for Women ,” panelists urged healthcare providers, educators, and policymakers to bridge gaps in awareness, innovation, and access.EDUCATION IS THE FOUNDATION OF ACCESSOnly 20 U.S. states require that contraception be included in sex education curricula, and even fewer mandate that the information be medically accurate, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In this gap, misinformation thrives, often spreading through social media or peer conversations.Roundtable experts encouraged clinicians to establish open, judgment-free environments that invite young women to ask questions and seek clarity. Empowered patients are more likely to make confident, well-informed choices.RISK AWARENESS MUST BE IMPROVEDSide effect variability is a critical but often misunderstood aspect of contraceptive care. For instance, while some users report issues like headaches or water retention with hormonal birth control, others may experience none at all. However, serious risks like high blood pressure or life-threatening blood clots are often overlooked or downplayed.“I never imagined the birth control pill would lead to a rare open-heart surgery to remove blood clots from my lungs at the age of 23,” says Alyson Layser, a Pennsylvania woman who developed life-threatening blood clots after starting low-dose birth control pills to manage painful periods. “I want other women to be educated about the risks of birth control and have real conversations with their doctors. No woman should have to fight for their life because they weren’t fully informed.”TRUST THROUGH DECISION-MAKINGWhen patients feel heard and supported, they are more likely to be satisfied with their contraceptive method. Shared decision-making fosters trust and enhances outcomes.“Healthcare providers should guide patients through options for both short- and long-acting treatments, considering both hormonal and non-hormonal methods, while focusing on the individual’s health history and personal preferences,” Dr. Nguyen stresses.ROUNDTABLE CALL TO ACTIONThe roundtable concluded with a strong, multifaceted call to action:FOR PROVIDERS:• Conduct a thorough audit of patient counseling efforts to ensure that all methods, including hormonal, non-hormonal, and emergency contraception, are included.• Conduct succinct “Myth-Busting Minute” during patient consultations (e.g., weight gain, clot risk).• Provide a take-home contraceptive comparison chart or other educational tools for patient reflection.FOR EDUCATORS:• Ensure that sex education encompasses precise, medically validated information about contraception.• Facilitate student question-and-answer sessions with local clinicians to normalize discussions.FOR POLICYMAKERS:• Provide funding for telehealth services and mobile clinic access in areas identified as contraceptive deserts.• Support pilot programs to expand and optimize the effectiveness of decision-support tools in contraceptive counseling.FOR PATIENTS AND ADVOCATES:• Utilize a decision aid or questionnaire to determine what aligns with personal requirements.• Ask providers to review all potential options, not just the most common.• Share experiences on social media using #ContraceptiveCare.“I lost my only child, Alexandra, to a preventable blood clot caused by hormonal birth control,” says David Rowan, founder of the Rowan Foundation. “No parent should endure that loss. Our mission is her legacy—to ensure women have the information they need, understand their contraceptive options, and can access optimal contraceptive care.”ABOUT THE ROWAN FOUNDATIONThe Rowan Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing awareness of blood clot risks, fostering patient-centered care, and promoting women's health through education and advocacy. Established in memory of Alexandra Rowan, the foundation supports initiatives that encourage safe, informed contraceptive choices and optimal contraceptive care.Access the complete roundtable proceedings at: www.alexrowanfoundation.org/roundtable

Rowan Foundation Roundtable - Summary Highlights Video

