DPS Wraps up 32nd Annual Texas Challenge

AUSTIN – This week, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) personnel traveled from across the state to Corpus Christi to compete in the 32nd annual Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Texas Challenge – demonstrating their knowledge and skills in the enforcement of the federal motor carrier safety regulations.

Dustin Henderson (San Angelo) from DPS and Maurice Bucklin (Harris County Sheriff’s Office) from the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) were each awarded Grand Champion this year and will go on to compete at the North America Inspectors Championship (NAIC) in August.

“Our CVE personnel play a critical role in protecting Texas roads,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Their work not only ensures that commercial vehicles comply with vital safety regulations, but also fosters partnerships with the industry through education and outreach. By training and equipping industry personnel with the knowledge to operate safely, we are building a culture of safety that benefits every single person who travels on Texas roads.”

A total of 21 DPS personnel competed in the 2025 Texas Challenge, as well as nine Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) Officers. MCSAP Officers are law enforcement officers and deputies from various agencies throughout the state who have received DPS CVE Training and certification.

Over three days of competition, participants were required to inspect multiple types of commercial vehicles, and take a written exam to test their knowledge of rules, regulations and operational procedures. These events were judged by industry personnel and retired DPS CVE Troopers. Throughout the week, safety trainings were also available for trucking industry professionals. Bringing together law enforcement, industry experts and trucking professionals through events like this fosters collaboration, promotes a shared commitment to safety and drive continuous improvement across the commercial vehicle industry — all of which play a key role in keeping Texas roads safer for everyone.

About DPS CVE

In 1927, the increase in truck traffic on small Texas roads became a major issue, resulting in damage to highways and bridges. With the advent of trucking as a major industry, and the roads at the time generally being very narrow, the Texas Legislature found it necessary to create an organization to enforce existing regulations. The Legislature authorized the Texas Highway Department to employ 18 License and Weight inspectors and one chief inspector. After only two years, the License and Weight section was increased to 50 men and named the State Highway Patrol. Two years later, in 1931, the enforcing agency was authorized 120 men. Today, there are 769 DPS Personnel certified to enforce federal motor carrier safety regulations, stationed across the state of Texas. These men and women play a vital role in ensuring commercial vehicles stay in compliance while out on Texas roadways.

We congratulate all the competitors and winners at this year’s Texas Challenge.

