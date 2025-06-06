Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to Support Florida Veterans and their Families

June 6, 2025

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla.—Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed three pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening Florida’s support systems for veterans and their families. With nearly 1.5 million veterans calling Florida home, the state continues to deliver for those who have served, and this legislation reaffirms Florida’s status as the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation.

“On D-Day and every day, Florida honors those who served our country in uniform,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I was proud to support three bills today to further our commitment to veterans. Florida remains the most veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 797, Senate Bill 116, and Senate Bill 910 into law.

House Bill 797 streamlines access to long-term care for veterans and their spouses by removing bureaucratic obstacles like Certificate of Needs processes. It also facilitates better utilization of skilled nursing facilities across the state by allowing them to designate specific beds for veterans and their spouses. The bill empowers FDVA to approve these designations, so long as facilities meet rigorous standards for care and admission.

Senate Bill 116 provides a comprehensive overhaul of how Florida supports its veterans by expanding suicide prevention programs to include early recognition of mental health conditions and not just emergency intervention. The bill also directs the creation of a statewide plan for adult health care centers dedicated to veterans.

Senate Bill 910 protects veterans from predatory practices by cracking down on bad actors who seek to exploit veterans navigating the benefits process. This legislation creates strong new protections for veterans by placing clear limits on unaccredited benefits advisors, qualifying payment contingent upon securing a real increase on benefits for the veteran, and capping payouts. It also bans referral kickbacks, prohibits misleading guarantees, and mandates that anyone offering paid benefits must pass a high-level background check. Violators will face stricter penalties under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Governor DeSantis also highlighted the success of the Hope Florida “A Pathway for Patriots” initiative, spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis. This program within the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs connects veterans with trained navigators who offer guidance and advice for eliminating obstacles and fostering economic self-sufficiency. Since late 2023, over 1,000 veterans have benefited from this unique approach to offering help. Veterans who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by calling the Hope Line (833-GET-HOPE).

For more information regarding benefits and services available to veterans in the state of Florida, please visit FloridaVets.org. To contact a State Veterans’ Service Officer, call (727) 319-7440 and they will return your call within 24 hours. You may also contact them via email at FDVA.vso@FDVA.fl.gov .

For 24/7 counsel, call the National Veteran Crisis Hotline at 988, then press 1. You may also call the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-MyFL Vet (1-844-693-5838) or dial 211.