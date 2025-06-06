City of Lawrence introduces new economic development website

The City of Lawrence is thrilled to announce the launch of our new economic development website: GrowLawrence.org. The site reflects our vibrant heartland community, skilled workforce, and strong sense of renewal.

The new website is part of the City’s ongoing work to expand commercial development — and the commercial tax base — in our community. As part of the Prosperity & Economic Security outcome of our strategic plan, our team is working toward commercial development in target industries we believe will thrive in Lawrence, including creative & professional services; research/biomedical; computers, electronics & tech; and advanced materials & green manufacturing.

Visit GrowLawrence.org to consider the opportunities, advantages, and economic benefits of choosing Lawrence for starting, relocating, or expanding your business!

Explore a wealth of resources for career development, entrepreneurship, and business growth — all in one place.

Connect with our valued partner organizations to turn your goals into reality.

Learn more about our university town energy and quality of life.