City of Lawrence introduces new economic development website
The City of Lawrence is thrilled to announce the launch of our new economic development website: GrowLawrence.org. The site reflects our vibrant heartland community, skilled workforce, and strong sense of renewal.
The new website is part of the City’s ongoing work to expand commercial development — and the commercial tax base — in our community. As part of the Prosperity & Economic Security outcome of our strategic plan, our team is working toward commercial development in target industries we believe will thrive in Lawrence, including creative & professional services; research/biomedical; computers, electronics & tech; and advanced materials & green manufacturing.
Visit GrowLawrence.org to consider the opportunities, advantages, and economic benefits of choosing Lawrence for starting, relocating, or expanding your business!
- Explore a wealth of resources for career development, entrepreneurship, and business growth — all in one place.
- Connect with our valued partner organizations to turn your goals into reality.
- Learn more about our university town energy and quality of life.
Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov
About the City of Lawrence
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.