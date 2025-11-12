City Invites Community to Dream Big About the Future of North Lawrence

Community Visioning Workshop scheduled for November 17 at Woodlawn Elementary

The City of Lawrence invites residents, business owners, and visitors to help shape the future of one of Lawrence’s most distinctive neighborhoods through the North Lawrence Comprehensive Corridor Study. The community’s next opportunity to participate will be at the Community Visioning Workshop on Monday, November 17, from 4–6 p.m. at Woodlawn Elementary School.

Rooted in its independent spirit and proud history, North Lawrence has offered a mix of historic homes, family-run businesses, open land, and scenic views of the Kaw, the area reflects both deep roots and ongoing vitality. At the same time, its location across the river presents unique challenges for transportation, safety, and connectivity.

The North Lawrence Comprehensive Corridor Study is taking a close look at these dynamics to build a long-term vision for how the neighborhood’s main corridors, especially North 2nd Street and U.S. 59 Highway, can better serve residents and businesses. The study will explore opportunities for improved traffic flow, pedestrian and bicycle connections, flood resilience, and land use planning, with the goal of creating a roadmap that balances growth and preservation.

In addition to the November 17 workshop, City staff and project partners will host an information table at the Woodlawn Holiday Art Market on Saturday, November 15, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Attendees can stop by to learn more about the study, share feedback, and talk with project team members.

EVENT DETAILS:

Tabling Event:

Woodlawn Holiday Art Market

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 | 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Woodlawn Elementary School

Community Visioning Workshop – Dream big about the future of North Lawrence!

Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 | 4–6 p.m. | Woodlawn Elementary School

For more information about the North Lawrence Corridor Study and upcoming opportunities to get involved, visit lawrenceks.gov/community-engagement/north-lawrence-corridor-study/

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.