TCEQ hosts Environmental Trade Fair in San Antonio

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality welcomed back more than 4,100 registrants to its Environmental Trade Fair and Conference at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, June 3-4, 2025.

Agency staff led more than 100 courses and discussions in 12 different educational tracks, over the two days. Topics ranged from air and water permitting, nuclear activities, industrial and solid waste management, compliance and enforcement, and remediation programs. The exhibit hall featured more than 300 exhibitors, TCEQ’s air monitoring vehicles, and the Take Care of Texas program.

Next year’s Environmental Trade Fair and Conference will be May 19-20, 2026, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.