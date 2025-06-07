Award-winning title 'Possessions' to Feature in Steam Next Fest

Possessions Accolades Poster

Critically acclaimed Indian Indie studio Lucid Labs debuts its reality-twisting puzzler at Steam Next Fest

We wanted to make something meditative — a game where solving puzzles feels like decluttering your own mind; It’s not about challenge. It’s about clarity.” — Chirag Chopra

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian Indie studio Lucid Labs is excited to announce that its upcoming puzzle adventure, Possessions, will be featured in Steam Next Fest, running from June 9–16, 2025. As part of the event, a playable demo is now available for free on Steam.In Possessions, you change your view of the world until everything clicks into place — literally. Furniture floats mid-air, objects seem misplaced, but from the right angle, order is restored. And underneath this simple mechanic lies a quiet, wordless story about connection, clutter, and the things we hold onto.From the creators of Stay-Mum, Bloom - a puzzle adventure, Possessions continues Lucid Labs’ tradition of evocative design and emotional storytelling. The demo offers a first look at its unique perspective-based mechanics and meditative tone.HIGHLIGHTS:1. A minimalist, meditative puzzle experience inspired by spatial illusions & emotional clarity.2. Perspective-based gameplay that encourages thoughtful observation over fast reactions.3. A narrative told without words — subtle, universal, and deeply personal.4. A visual experience inspired by experimental art and environmental storytelling.ADDITIONAL DETAILS:1. Available now on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3384920/Possessions/ 2. Press Kit: https://impress.games/press-kit/lucidlabs/possessions 3. Platforms: Steam (Windows, Mac, Linux)4. Language Support: English, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Turkish, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic.PRESS CONTACT:Chirag Choprapr@lucidlabs.in | www.lucidlabs.in ABOUT LUCID LABS:Lucid Labs was established in 2015 and quickly gained a reputation for quality and creativity, thanks to its award-winning lineup of imaginative games available on platforms such as Apple Arcade, VR, PC, and consoles. As a proud Google Games Accelerator alumnus, with over a dozen global accolades and titles featured on Apple’s WWDC keynote, the team specializes in experiences that are artful, emotional, and just a little unexpected.

