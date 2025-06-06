IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BRITTANI SCHAEFER/ARETE WEALTH MANAGEMENT: $1,000,000 FINRA ARBITRATION CLAIM FILED

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Brittani Schaefer at Arete Wealth Management, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Brittani Schaefer and Arete Wealth Management, after their recommendations of GWG L Bonds and other alternative investments caused the law firm’s client to suffer $1,000,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Brittani Schaefer and Arete Wealth Management who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00840) against Arete Wealth Management on behalf of a 90-year-old investor seeking to recover $1,000,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid alternative investments, including GWG L Bonds, by her financial advisor Brittani Schaefer (CRD# 6327801).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, financial advisor Brittani Schaefer recommended the client invest heavily in high-risk, illiquid securities, including:- GWG L Bonds,- AMC,- E2C ESA Bond I, LLC,- Mill Green Opportunity Fund VIII, and- Empire Village at Hutto Station.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that these investments represented nearly 50% of the customer’s trust assets, a highly inappropriate allocation given her age and conservative investment profile. The claim further alleges that Arete Wealth Management and Schaefer allegedly misrepresented these investments as suitable and income-producing while failing to act in the client’s best interests.In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving more than 25,000 L Bond investors unable to access their principal. Investors are now expected to recover only a small fraction of their investment—approximately 3%—in the Bankruptcy. KlaymanToskes alleges that the investor in this case, like thousands of others, was led to believe her investments in GWG L Bonds were safe, income-producing, and protected.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds, including Arete Wealth Management.Customers of Brittani Schaefer and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds, or any other investments at Ausdal Financial Partners are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

