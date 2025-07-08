WorkCare Names Aaron Atkinson as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to Drive Innovation, Technology Adoption, and Strategic Growth in Occupational Health

I’m honored to step into this role and to lead WorkCare.” — Aaron Atkinson

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkCare, Inc., a leading U.S.-based occupational health company, today announced the appointment of Aaron Atkinson as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership transition marks a new chapter in WorkCare’s evolution, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing best practices in occupational health and delivering measurable value to its employer clients.

Atkinson assumes the CEO role under the guidance of Peter P. Greaney, M.D., WorkCare’s founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Medical Officer. Over the past year, WorkCare has been actively reshaping its operating model, expanding service capabilities, and enhancing its technology infrastructure. Atkinson’s appointment represents a strategic step in positioning the company for accelerated growth.

“WorkCare’s foundation is rooted in clinical excellence, innovation, and care for the workforce. Aaron embodies each of these qualities,” said Dr. Greaney. “His leadership journey throughout his career and over the past year at WorkCare has been defined by vision, purpose, and results. I have full confidence in his ability to lead WorkCare into the future.”

Since joining WorkCare, Atkinson has played a key role in reshaping the company’s market position and operational focus. As CEO, he will spearhead the company’s efforts to expand its clinical impact, leverage technology platforms, and redefine the role of occupational health with data-driven insights and process automation.

“I’m honored to step into this role and to lead WorkCare at such a pivotal time,” said Atkinson. “We are building on a remarkable, 40+ year legacy while embracing the future of employee health, safety, and wellness. With Dr. Greaney’s continued leadership as Executive Chairman, our experienced leadership team, and our dedicated team of more than 700 employees across the country, we are well positioned to shape what’s next for WorkCare and our 1,000+ occupational health clients.”

WorkCare partners with employers to protect and improve workforce health and safety. Its evidence-based programs and clinical services are delivered across the continuum of care. The company serves clients in many industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, construction, aerospace, and the public sector.

About WorkCare

Founded in 1984, WorkCare, Inc., is a U.S.-based occupational health, wellness, and absence management company with global outreach. Its mission is to protect and promote employee health—from hire to retire. WorkCare provides employers with a range of solutions including Occupational Health Screening, Injury Care, Prevention and Wellness, On-site and Event Services, Leave Management and Return to Work, and Consulting Occupational Medicine Physicians. Visit www.workcare.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.