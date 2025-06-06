‘Smishing’ Scam Targeting NYC Drivers With Fake DMV Texts Prompts Legal Warnings

James Medows, Esq Traffic Ticket Lawyer NY Logo

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wave of text message scams is sweeping through New York City, falsely alerting drivers of unpaid DMV tickets or toll violations. The scam texts impersonate official state agencies and threaten license suspension or fines unless payment is made immediately through a link, a classic “smishing” tactic, combining SMS and phishing.One such fake message recently reported by residents reads:“New York State Department of Motor Vechicles (DMV) Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on May 29. Our records show that as of today, you still have an outstanding traffic ticket. In accordance with New York State Administrative Code 15C-16.003, if you do not complete payment by May 29, 2025 we will take the following actions: 1 Report to the DMV...”These messages are designed to spark panic and push recipients to click on malicious links.The New York State DMV has issued a formal warning to residents, clarifying that it does not send unsolicited text messages requesting personal information or payment. The agency urges recipients not to click any links, and to verify any violation claims through its official website.These scams are growing in both volume and sophistication. Cybersecurity analysts have identified thousands of fake domains mimicking DMV and EZ Pass websites, with fraudulent pages designed to capture license numbers, Social Security data, and credit card information.In neighborhoods like Astoria, the South Bronx, and Flatbush, reports of these fake messages have surged over the past month. Many recipients said the messages looked real, citing specific traffic camera zones or vehicle plate numbers.According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lost more than $10 billion to scams in 2023 a record high with smishing accounting for a significant share. Experts say the real number may be even higher, as many cases go unreported.Legal professionals are seeing the effects firsthand. James Medows, Esq., a traffic attorney who represents drivers across New York City, said he’s received numerous calls from people who panicked and paid fake citations. “These scams work because they feel urgent and personal. But a real DMV ticket won’t come with threats over text. Always confirm through the DMV before clicking anything.”The NYPD’s Cybercrime Unit has opened ongoing investigations, but enforcement is difficult due to the international origin of many of these operations. City officials, including members of the City Council, are calling for public awareness campaigns to better inform vulnerable residents.New Yorkers who receive suspicious texts are encouraged to take screenshots, delete the messages, and report them to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov. As digital fraud grows more aggressive, drivers are reminded to stay alert, verify all violation notices directly with trusted agencies, and never enter personal information through a link in a text message, no matter how official it may look.

