IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF TODD WALKER AND CENTAURUS FINANCIAL WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Todd Walker and Centaurus Financial, after their recommendations of GWG L Bonds and other alternative investments caused an investor to suffer $200,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Todd Walker and Centaurus Financial who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00555) against Centaurus Financial on behalf of a retired investor seeking to recover $200,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid alternative investments, including GWG L Bonds, by his financial advisor Todd William Walker (CRD# 2503388).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, in addition to GWG L Bonds, the investor was recommended to invest in ATEL 15 and CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, both illiquid, high-risk Regulation D offerings that were allegedly misrepresented as conservative and income-producing investments. The claim further alleges that Centaurus and Walker failed to conduct adequate due diligence on GWG, as required by FINRA Regulatory Notice 10-22, and ignored clear signs of GWG’s deteriorating financial condition, ultimately causing the investor to lose access to his principal.In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving more than 25,000 L Bond investors unable to access their principal. Investors are now expected to recover only a small fraction of their investment—approximately 3%—in the Bankruptcy. KlaymanToskes alleges that the investor in this case, like thousands of others, was led to believe his investments in GWG L Bonds were safe, income-producing, and protected.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds, including Centaurus Financial.Customers of Todd Walker and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds, or any other investments at Centaurus Financial are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

