Unplug & Play: Governor Hochul Supports Affordable Outdoor Recreation Access for New Yorkers With Investments in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Discovery Center

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $5 million in funding for improvements and enhancements to the Discovery Center at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve in Albany County, which protects one of the last and largest examples of an inland pine barrens ecosystem in the world. The executive proposal, included in the recently passed state budget, is part of the Governor’s Unplug & Play initiative to promote children’s mental and physical health by enjoying state parks, beaches, trails, historic sites and other recreational offerings across the State.

“The Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center is the gateway to the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, often the first stop for visitors looking for information about the landscape and its geological and cultural significance,” Governor Hochul said. “This important investment will enhance that experience for people of all ages and abilities as it includes a new accessible trail around the perimeter of the Discovery Center, further opening the grounds to this natural gem in New York State’s Capital District.”

Located between New York’s Catskill and Adirondack mountains, the Albany Pine Bush Preserve sits at more than 3,350 acres and is home to an array of rare plants and animals, including the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly.

The Preserve has more than 20 miles of trails and offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities including hiking, snowshoeing, hunting and mountain biking. It is known for its rolling sand dunes, pines, oaks, heaths and prairie grass. Among the unique features of the inland pine barrens is its dependence on intermittent disturbance to survive. Historically, fire was a source of disturbance that rejuvenated the Albany Pine Bush and maintained the habitat as a young forest. Today, the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission actively uses fire management in the preserve to maintain and aid in restoring what remains of this globally rare ecosystem as well as to reduce the risk of uncontrollable wildland fires.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Getting outside to experience one of the few remaining pine barren ecosystems of its kind on the planet is a true privilege and an affordable opportunity for visitors near and far. These investments will ensure the grounds and buildings surrounding this national treasure improve the overall visitor experience and access. DEC is proud to partner with our valued state agency partners, the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission, and the many state and local leaders who continue to advocate for the protection of the preserve.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “The enhanced Discovery Center will help visitors be active, hands-on stewards of the environment, while serving as a gateway for the community to explore the Preserve and enjoy some healthy, active recreation. I am tremendously grateful to Governor Hochul, and all the partners for helping make the important facility more accessible and welcoming to the Capital Region residents.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Creating spaces that equitably provide New Yorkers with an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors is crucial to our collective health and well-being. The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Discovery Center offers visitors educational information, resources, and tools to learn more about one of the only remaining inland pine barren biomes and how they can safeguard this natural wonder. This project will continue to advance Governor Hochul’s prioritization of affordable outdoor recreation for all New Yorkers. Team OGS is proud to work with DEC, State Parks, and all local and state partners on the design and construction of this project.“

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “I want to thank Chris Hawver for his continued advocacy on behalf of one of the Capital Region's natural jewels: the Albany Pine Bush Preserve and Discovery Center. An ecologically rare region and historically significant area, the Pine Bush draws more than 200,000 visitors to its trails and the Discovery Center every year. With the addition of CDTA's Nature Bus, even more Capital Region kids are finding their connection to nature and exploring the wonders of the natural world for both educational and recreational purposes. By securing this $5 million in funding, we are traversing a new trail in the Pine Bush's history, one that I hope will expand access to outdoor learning opportunities and create a new community space to serve our area for decades to come. I want to thank Governor Hochul and DEC Commissioner Lefton for making this a priority this year.”

Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission Executive Director Christopher Hawver said, “We’re incredibly thankful to Governor Hochul and Senator Fahy for their support to improve the outdoor amenities at the Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center. Every year, over 160,000 visitors enjoy the 3,400-acre Pine Bush Preserve to experience its local beauty and 20 miles of trails. For many, their first stop is the Discovery Center, an interpretive education facility that showcases the globally-rare pine barrens habitat. Thanks to this funding, we’ll be improving accessibility, safety, sustainability and aesthetics for tens of thousands of students, families and outdoor enthusiasts for years to come.”

The Nature Conservancy’s New York Policy and Strategy Director Jessica Ottney Mahar said, “The Nature Conservancy is proud to be a member of the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission Board. We have long supported the work of the Commission to restore wildlife habitat for threatened and endangered species, such as the Karner blue butterfly. We are grateful to have a unique Pine Barrens ecosystem in the heart of the Capital District. The Nature Conservancy thanks Governor Hochul, Senator Fahy and all our state leaders for supporting additional funding in the State budget for the Albany Pine Bush Commission to expand public access, recreation and education in this globally rare place, right in our backyard.”

DEC's New York Works capital program, part of the larger Capital NY Works initiative, is a state-funded program that invests in environmental infrastructure projects. This funding supports core environmental initiatives, such as repairs and maintenance of state-owned dams, rehabilitation of fish hatcheries, improvements to state campgrounds, and other investments in essential infrastructure. Additionally, the State's Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) also provides $3.1 million in funding to the Albany Pine Bush Commission for annual operations spending. The 2025-26 enacted State Budget increases the EPF to a record $425 million and is a key part of Governor Hochul's commitment to environmental conservation, funding a range of programs across the state, including land acquisition, climate change mitigation, water quality improvement, and support for parks and recreation.

Encouraging New Yorkers to Unplug & Play

In addition to critical investments in the EPF, the Governor's new Unplug & Play initiative earmarks $100 million for the construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS); $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative including $50 million for a competitive grant program supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities and $40 million for other swimming-based investments.

Additionally, these improvements support Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside,” initiative to promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their screens, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and the outdoors, and put their mental and physical health first. Information about hiking, free fishing, and other affordable ways to connect to the outdoors can be found at www.dec.ny.gov and www.parks.ny.gov