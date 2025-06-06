Governor Ivey Taps Cynthia Lee Almond to Serve as Public Service Commission President

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced she is tapping Cynthia Lee Almond to serve as president of the Public Service Commission. This fills the seat previously held by Twinkle Cavanaugh, who has taken a role with the Trump Administration.

“Cynthia has proven to be an extremely effective public servant and leader, and I am confident the people of Alabama will be even better served when she takes the helm at the Public Service Commission,” said Governor Ivey. “Since 2021, I have been able to count on Cynthia to get real, meaningful work done in the Legislature, and while I know the people of Tuscaloosa will miss her representation in the State House, every person across this state will now benefit from her leadership on the Public Service Commission.”

As president, Almond will lead the three-person board responsible for regulating utilities in Alabama. Almond is a seasoned attorney and currently works in the private practice of law. She also takes the helm at the Public Service Commission after serving as a Republican member of the Alabama House of Representatives for District 63.

Almond brings a wealth of experience to the Public Service Commission and has a solid track-record of serving the people she represents well, whether that be in the House of Representatives or as an attorney. She works directly with a variety of people through her legal work, which has largely concentrated on estate planning, as well as probate, business law and real estate. Additionally, she owns a title company. In the State House, she served as chair of the Tuscaloosa County Local Legislative Delegation and as a member of the Ways and Means Education Committee, Judiciary Committee, Rules Committee and as vice-chair of the Ethics and Campaign Finance Committee.

Throughout her tenure in the Legislature, Almond has been a partner to Governor Ivey on priorities like the governor’s Safe Alabama public safety package, the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences, and the Game Plan economic development legislation, among other areas.

Almond is a true public servant, well-respected and recognized as a strong leader by her peers. Previously, she served four terms on the Tuscaloosa City Council where she was elected president pro tem by her colleagues on the Council, as well as chair of the Finance committee.

“I am honored to have been asked by Governor Ivey to fill this important position. It is one I accept with great enthusiasm,” said Almond. “I know how important this commission is to the people of Alabama and to the industry sectors it regulates. I believe my training as an attorney and legislator will prove to be helpful in performing this role. I appreciate greatly the confidence shown in me by Governor Ivey, and I will work hard for her and for this great state of Alabama.”

Almond attended Vanderbilt University and is a graduate of both The University of Alabama and University of Alabama School of Law.

Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Almond gives much back to the community today. She is a graduate of Leadership Alabama and was co-chair for its West Alabama Regional Council. She serves as a Sunday School teacher at First United Methodist Church, has two children and enjoys a variety of activities from playing the piano and tennis to mountain bike riding and more.

Since 2021, she has represented the people of House District 63 effectively and plans to vacate her seat in the Legislature on Sunday, June 15 ahead of joining the Public Service Commission. The Public Service Commission appointment is effective Monday, June 16, which is when the governor will swear her in as president.

An official headshot of Cynthia Lee Almond is attached.

###