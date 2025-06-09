JMC Princess Announces Release of Empowering New Single 'PRETTY' – A Summer Anthem for Young Girls Everywhere

Pretty Girl Summer Is Upon Us!

WORK HARD, PLAY HARDER!” — JMC PRINCESS

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising hip-hop dance duo JMC Princess is ready to heat up the summer with the release of their highly anticipated second single, "PRETTY" Dropping June 10th exclusively on www.jmcprincess.shop , and available on all major digital platforms later this summer.Comprised of powerhouse sisters Jo'Ana Carter (18) and Jo-Lynn Carter (14), JMC Princess isn't just about high-energy performances—they're on a mission. Through their Girls Club Initiative, the sisters aim to uplift and empower young girls from all backgrounds to dream big, explore their creativity, and thrive in a safe, supportive space."PRETTY" isn't just a title—it's a mantra. The upbeat, dance-driven track doubles as an acronym: Polite, Respectful, Entertaining, Talented, Tenacious, and Youthful. With a catchy, anthem-style chorus and positive contagious energy, the song is poised to become a soundtrack for girls everywhere stepping into their confidence and creativity."After working tirelessly in school this year, if it's time to play harder…it's a Pretty Girl Summer!" says Jo'Ana Carter, who recently graduated as Valedictorian, earned the title of Prom Queen, was recognized as a Superintendent Scholar, and received a full scholarship to the University of Virginia to study business. As the founder of the Girls Club Initiative, Jo'Ana is living proof that hard work and big dreams can coexist—and flourish.The official music video for "PRETTY" is slated to be filmed this summer in Paris, France, further highlighting the global vision of the JMC Princess movement.JMC Princess stands as a symbol of academic excellence, artistic expression, and entrepreneurial ambition. Their mantra, "Work Hard, Play Harder", captures the spirit of a new generation of young girls redefining success on their own terms.Get ready to dance, sing, and shine—because "PRETTY" is more than a song, it's a celebration.Follow JMC Princess:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmcprincess TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jmcprincess1 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JMCPRINCESS Website: https://jmcprincess.shop/ Contact:CARTER IV CONSULTING PREmail: business@jmcprincess.shop#JMCPrincess #PRETTY #PrettyGirlSummer #GirlsClubInitiative #WorkHardPlayHarder #JDUBCARTERMUSIC

PRETTY(snippet Visualizer) full song on JMCPrincess.shop

