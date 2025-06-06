Joshua LeRoy, DUI Attorney in West Palm Beach, Celebrates 20 Years of Legal Service with Special June Offer

Joshua LeRoy, West Palm Beach DUILawyer LeRoy Law, PA. LeRoy Law, West Palm Beach DUI Lawyer

I’ve spent 20 years fighting to protect individuals' rights. Whether it’s a first-time DUI or a more serious charge, every client deserves a defense that’s as aggressive as it is personal.” — Josh LeRoy, Esq.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joshua LeRoy, a seasoned DUI attorney in West Palm Beach , proudly announces his upcoming 20th anniversary defending individuals across Palm Beach County. To mark this milestone, LeRoy Law is offering $200 off any DUI-related case throughout the month of June 2025.For two decades, Joshua LeRoy has represented clients in the Palm Beach County criminal court, including those facing complex charges such as DUI with property damage, DUI with injury, and repeat DUI offenses. His work spans from West Palm Beach to Boca Raton, serving clients with strategic defense rooted in deep knowledge of Florida criminal law and the local procedures of the 15th Judicial Circuit Court.“I’ve spent 20 years fighting for people who’ve been accused of crimes, ensuring their constitutional rights are protected,” said LeRoy. “Whether it’s a first-time DUI or a more serious charge involving injury or property damage, I believe every client deserves a defense that’s as aggressive as it is personal.”LeRoy’s firm is recognized for its hands-on approach to DUI defense, its frequent success in motion hearings, and its deep relationships within the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the judicial system. His membership in the Florida Bar underscores his long-standing commitment to the principles of criminal justice and courtroom integrity.📍 LeRoy Law’s Office LocationsWest Palm Beach – Primary OfficeLeRoy Law, PA, 2465 Mercer Ave, 206 West Palm Beach, FLWest Palm Beach – Secondary Office (Appointment Only)LeRoy Law, PA, 120 S Olive Ave Suite 705, West Palm Beach, FL 33401Tel: 561.290.2730 Fax: 561.491.9473Email: josh.leroy@leroylawpa.comBoca Raton OfficeJosh LeRoy 1200 North Federal Highway, #200 Boca Raton, FL,Tel: 561.220.0022, Fax: 561.491.9473If you're searching for a West Palm Beach DUI lawyer , a DUI attorney in Palm Beach County, or a Boca Raton DUI lawyer, now is the time to act. Take advantage of our $200 discount on DUI cases in June and get the legal representation you need from a proven advocate.👉 Call 561.290.2730 or 561.220.0022 today to schedule your confidential consultation.

Can a West Palm Beach Criminal Defense Attorney Help with DUI Charges?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.