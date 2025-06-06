P.E.A.K. Microschool Expands to Meet Growing Demand for Neurodivergent Education in Spring, TX

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P.E.A.K. Microschool (Practical Education and Knowledge Neurodivergent Microschool), a specialized learning environment for neurodivergent students, today announced plans to expand its campus to accommodate increasing enrollment. The microschool, which opened in August 2024, will add three additional classrooms to serve 18 more K-12 students while maintaining its signature 6:1 student-teacher ratio.

Founded by Christina Dougay, a former special education aide with extensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy experience, P.E.A.K. has quickly established itself as a pioneering educational option for families with neurodivergent children in the Houston area. The school's growth reflects increasing parent demand for specialized learning environments that traditional schools often cannot provide.

"We started with just three students in my living room, including my own daughter who wasn't thriving in public school," said Christina Dougay, founder of P.E.A.K. Microschool. "Within our first year, we've grown into our commercial space and now need to expand again. This confirms what we suspected – many families need this kind of educational environment for their children."

The microschool's innovative approach features several unique elements:

A rare on-site partnership with ABA clinics whose aides provide behavioral support

"Short burst learning" where students engage in academics for 20-25 minutes followed by sensory breaks

Low sensory lighting and a nature-themed environment specifically designed for neurodivergent learners

Practical life skills integrated into daily curriculum, including cooking, financial literacy, and basic home/car maintenance

Strict 6:1 student-teacher ratio maintained across all classrooms

Nearly 90% of current P.E.A.K. students have autism diagnoses, with others having conditions such as anxiety disorders, ADHD, and depression. The school has become known for its whole-family approach, hosting parent nights out, dad's groups, and community activities that connect families facing similar challenges.

"When my son started at P.E.A.K., he wouldn't even ride his bike at home," stated one parent, whose 6-year-old attends the school. "After the staff noticed his training wheels were adjusted incorrectly and fixed them, he began riding immediately. It's this level of personalized attention that makes all the difference."

About Microschools

Microschools are small, community-based schools typically serving 5-15 students per classroom. They offer personalized education similar to a modern one-room schoolhouse, allowing for individualized learning plans and strong relationship-building between teachers and students. The microschool movement has grown significantly in recent years as families seek alternatives to traditional educational settings.

About P.E.A.K. Microschool

Founded in 2024, P.E.A.K. Microschool (Practical Education and Knowledge) provides specialized education for neurodivergent learners in grades K-12. Located in Spring, TX, the school offers experiential, hands-on learning with a trauma-informed approach. P.E.A.K. maintains a 6:1 student-teacher ratio and integrates practical life skills alongside academic instruction. The school offers a 5-day program and is a member of the National Microschooling Center. For more information, visit https://www.practicaled.org/.

