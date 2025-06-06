Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a successful fugitive apprehension operation in West Texas, resulting in the arrest of 44 individuals in the Lubbock and Abilene area. The law enforcement operation focused on apprehending and arresting parole violators with violent felony convictions, violent criminal history, and gang affiliations. One of those arrested had a sex offense warrant, and 12 had an immigration issue and were reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Getting these dangerous criminals off our streets will help make our state safer,” said Attorney General Paxton. I’m proud of the dedicated law enforcement officers in our Fugitive Unit as well as the professionalism and bravery of every law enforcement agency that contributed to the success of this operation.”

The Office of Attorney General worked with numerous law enforcement agencies during this round-up, including the Abilene Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit includes investigators, criminal analysts, administrative assistants, and a command staff. The unit’s mission is to locate and arrest violent fugitives, convicted child sex offenders who violate conditions of their parole, and to arrest sex offenders who fail to comply with the state’s mandated sex offender registration requirements. It also assists in locating missing and endangered runaway children reported by local law enforcement agencies to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.