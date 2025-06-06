Dr. Catherine Oleksiw selected as Top Education Researcher of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Catherine Oleksiw will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Catherine Oleksiw, Business Psychology Department Chair for The Chicago School, Consultant, Coach and Speaker, was recently selected as Top Education Researcher of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Oleksiw has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Oleksiw is Business Psychology Department Chair at the Dallas location of The Chicago School where she manages three programs: Master's of Industrial/Organizational Psychology; Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership; and Ph.D. in Business Psychology. In addition, she teaches Ethics, Research Methods, and Professional Coaching and serves as the Chair for several Ph.D. Dissertation Committees advising doctoral students on their dissertation research. Dr. Oleksiw is also the Managing Principal of Measured Transitions LLC, where she consults with businesses, government entities, universities, foundations, and community-based organizations on system change, accountability, and related measurement systems. She builds the capacity of her clients through training, coaching and ongoing technical support. For example, she co-creates with her clients systems to track success and change and works with clients to develop measurable goals and subsequent measurement systems and metrics. The focus may be evaluation design, logic model development or cross-site outcomes measurement. Besides her work with organizations, Catherine also coaches individuals on career exploration and management, especially in relation to transition to new career opportunities, or promotion within a company or organization.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to K-12 and higher education, leadership development, business management, educational leadership, strategic planning, higher education administration, university teaching, presentations and technical workshops, research methods and statistics, program evaluation, organizational leadership, and leadership and executive coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Oleksiw earned her Bachelor’s of Art in Psychology from the University of Hartford, followed by a Master’s of Arts in Psychology and Education and a Master’s of Education in Educational Psychology: Measurement and Evaluation from Teacher’s College, Columbia University. Her Ph.D.in Educational Psychology: Measurement & Evaluation was awarded by the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Columbia University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Oleksiw has received awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Education Researcher of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Oleksiw for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Oleksiw attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and mentors she had along the way. . She is currently working on writing a book that will provide doctoral students a comprehensive methodology for navigating the dissertation process by integrating coaching techniques with psychological and technical perspectives.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/catho/ andAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. 