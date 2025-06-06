PLI Empowers Law Students With Essential Resources for Success

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the leading nonprofit learning organization for lawyers at all stages of their careers, is helping to prepare aspiring legal professionals for success with programs, a podcast, and other resources for law students.

On its Law School Hub, PLI offers content tailored for the law school community, including students, faculty, advisors, and librarians. To support law students’ development and allow students and those who support them to explore PLI’s breadth of offerings, most of PLI’s program content is available on a complimentary basis through a simple scholarship application. Recognizing that their work often requires immediate access to information and training, PLI also offers law school clinics complimentary Pro Bono Memberships covering a broad range of content.

Essential Insights for Summer Success

Law students beginning work as summer associates and interns can benefit from programs such as the newly released Artificial Intelligence in Law Practice for Summer Associates and Interns. This free, on-demand program provides up-to-date, critical information about AI and generative AI that students need to excel in their internships, whether working for a law firm, legal department, court, public interest organization, or other type of employer.

“AI tools present enormous opportunities to be more efficient, improve work product quality, and produce better outcomes in law practice, but they also present risks,” says Program Chair and instructor Professor Daniel W. Linna Jr., Senior Lecturer & Director of Law and Technology Initiatives at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and McCormick School of Engineering. “It is important for law students to understand how to leverage the benefits and mitigate the risks of AI as they enter professional roles.”

For those interested in pursuing a judicial clerkship, PLI will present Your Path to Chambers: Clerking and Interning for a Federal Judge, in person in New York on July 16. A panel of judges from various federal courts will discuss the role of their law clerks and provide insights on the application process.

Other programs designed for law students include The Business of a Summer Associate and Confidentiality for Summer Associates, both available on-demand. PLI also offers Law Student Editions of its learn-by-doing programs Motivated Reasoning and Legal Ethics, Communicating with Pro Bono Clients, and Interviewing Pro Bono Clients. Produced by PLI’s award-winning Interactive Learning Center, these programs offer law students the opportunity to practice skills and test knowledge using real-world scenarios.

New Podcast Offers Roadmap for Law School Navigation

PLI’s newest podcast, How to Navigate Law School, guides law students through the hidden rules and practical skills essential for success. Host Anastasia Boyko connects listeners with experienced professionals for the inside scoop on thriving through law school, sharing insights on career planning, relationship building, legal research, and more.

More to Learn in Print

Through its PLI Press publishing division, PLI offers articles and treatises useful for law students and early-stage professionals, including the recently published article “16 Essential Personal Branding Strategies for Law Students,” available for free from the PLI Chronicle, as well as books such as Working with Contracts: What Law School Doesn’t Teach You; Thinking Like a Writer: A Lawyer’s Guide to Effective Writing and Editing; and An Associate’s First Year: A Guide to Thriving at a Law Firm. PLI offers deeply discounted subscriptions to its digital research platform, PLI PLUS, for law schools, and free trials are available.

Coming Soon

Later this summer, PLI will launch a new “bite-sized” video series, Lawyers in Practice, featuring Q&As with experienced lawyers sharing insights on practice areas and career paths.

“Many of us at PLI are law school graduates, and we appreciate the need for timely, relevant, and trusted resources to supplement and enhance legal studies and training,” says President Sharon L. Crane. “As the gold standard in continuing legal education, PLI is proud to support law students as they begin their legal careers.”

Visit PLI’s Law School Hub or email PLIInLawSchools@pli.edu to learn more about PLI’s resources for law students and schools.

