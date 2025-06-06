HBCU Greatness Celebrates Future Leaders at HBCU Signing Day 2025

Over 200 students and their families will gather in East Orange for HBCU Greatness Signing Day 2025, committing to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“HBCU Signing Day is more than a celebration — it’s a movement of excellence that provides students with the resources, relationships, and encouragement they need to succeed academically and socially.” — William S. Parrish, Jr.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBCU Greatness Celebrates Future Leaders at HBCU Signing Day 2025More than 200 students and their families will gather in East Orange for HBCU Greatness Signing Day 2025, the state’s largest celebration of African American students committing to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.June 7, 2025- We are proud to announce that HBCU Greatness Signing Day 2025 is returning to East Orange, New Jersey this spring! This powerful event shines a spotlight on high school seniors who have committed to attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities— and we’re inviting the entire community to join in the celebration! This celebratory event will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at East Orange STEM Academy High School-Gym.HBCU Signing Day honors high school seniors who have committed to attending HBCUs, recognizing their academic achievements and the beginning of their journey toward higher education. Inspired by National Signing Days for student-athletes, this event uplifts the academic achievements and future dreams of students who are choosing to continue their education at institutions that have historically nurtured Black excellence, leadership, and legacy. HBCUs account for only 3% of the country’s colleges/universities, but graduate over 20% of all African Americans, producing many of the country’s top executives, doctors, actors andscientists.“HBCU Signing Day is more than a celebration — it’s a movement of excellence that provides students with the resources, relationships, and encouragement they need to succeed academically, socially, and beyond. In this era of diversity and inclusion, it’s essential that we honor and uplift the pride, legacy, and culture of the Historically Black College and University community while welcoming the newest members into this elite family,” said William S. Parrish, Jr., founder of HBCU Greatness and President of the North Jersey Chapter Hampton Alumni Association.About HBCU GreatnessHBCU Greatness is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving as a community bridge forHistorically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their students, graduates and alumniassociations to access funding, training, partnership, and exposure with corporate andinstitutional donors. Our organization seeks to highlight excellence in HBCU studentachievement, alumni development and growth opportunities for area professionals and recentgraduates. Through our corporate relationships and professional networks, we intend toleverage institutional and private donor funds to accelerate HBCU interest and studentachievement in communities of color as means to defeat the wealth gap.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.