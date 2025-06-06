Lingopal Showcases Real-Time AI Translation at Sports Loft Summit in London

Deven Orie at Sports Loft Summit

Lingopal’s CEO Deven Orie joins top sports tech leaders at Sports Loft Summit to unveil sub-200ms real-time AI translation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingopal, the first truly context-aware, real-time speech-to-speech translation platform, presented its breakthrough AI technology this week at the Sports Loft Summit in London. CEO Deven Orie, former product manager at StubHub and Microsoft, addressed an exclusive audience of sports leagues, rights holders, and investors to demonstrate how Lingopal is redefining accessibility and fan engagement across global sports.

Held annually, the Sports Loft Summit brings together top minds shaping the future of sports, media, and technology. In an extremely selective process, Sports Loft vets hundreds of companies around the world to find the best technology in each category to present at their summit. LingoPal stands at the gold standard for real-time speech-to-speech translation and, with a plug-and-play solution, allows any broadcast to be in any language in seconds.

In his session, Orie explored how Lingopal’s proprietary engine, which blends LLMs, audio signal modeling, and live contextual inference, can deliver emotionally accurate, streaming-ready translations in under 200 milliseconds, enabling multi-language experiences without relying on post-dub or clunky subtitles.

“Live sports should feel live for everyone, regardless of the language you speak,” said Orie during his presentation. “The future of fan engagement is borderless, and real-time translation is no longer a dream…it’s deployable today.”

Already used by major sports networks, streaming giants, and global financial institutions, Lingopal’s platform is unlocking new markets for partners by enabling audiences to hear play-by-play commentary, interviews, and analyst insights in their native languages with tone, pace, and emotion preserved.

The London presentation marked an important moment in Lingopal’s global momentum, following a series of closed-door demos across Europe and North America. The company is set to appear next at InfoComm, SPORTEL Monaco, and IBC, where it will continue showcasing real-world applications of real-time AI translation in media, entertainment, and live events.

About Lingopal

Lingopal is redefining multilingual communication through cutting-edge AI innovation. Its core platform delivers emotionally intelligent, real-time speech-to-speech translation across 120+ languages, making live sports commentary, earnings calls, and global content accessible like never before. Designed for instant integration and built with adaptive language models, Lingopal’s technology preserves tone, emotion, and cultural nuance. The company recently raised a $14M Series A round led by DCM Ventures to accelerate global expansion across sports, finance, and media sectors. Founded by Deven Orie (a Dartmouth graduate and former Microsoft AI leader) Lingopal is powering a more inclusive, linguistically connected world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.