Impact Martial Athletics Launches in Fort Lauderdale to Transform Youth Fitness

“Created by leaders in fitness, business, and branding, Impact delivers martial arts, athletics, and life skills to help kids thrive.”

Kids don’t just need fitness—they need confidence, structure, and a sense of purpose. That’s what Impact delivers in every class.” — Coach Shick Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Martial Athletics Launches in Fort Lauderdale with Elite Leadership Team to Redefine Youth FitnessNational youth fitness brand combines martial arts, athletic training, and life lessons—now expanding nationwide through franchising.A powerful new force in youth development has arrived. Impact Martial Athletics is redefining how kids grow stronger, more confident, and more focused—through a fusion of martial arts, athletic performance, and life skills. Built by leaders in fitness, coaching, and national brand-building, the program is purpose-built to scale.Founded by Shick Park, a nationally recognized youth coach with over 40 years of experience, Impact combines the structure of martial arts with high-energy athletic training and core personal development. Park’s career includes membership on the USA Olympic Taekwondo Committee, operating 20+ martial arts studios, and serving as a successful Orangetheory Fitness franchisee.“Kids today need more than sports—they need structure, confidence, and purpose,” said Park. “That’s exactly what Impact delivers.”To take the model national, Park partnered with Tom Richardson, a University of Miami Business School graduate and serial entrepreneur who has built multiple multimillion-dollar ventures. With executive experience at Top 50 Fortune companies and as a New York Times bestselling author, Richardson brings scalable business systems, automation, and strategic innovation. The entire program is powered by a cloud-based SaaS platform and an AI-influenced curriculum designed to personalize growth and deliver consistent, measurable progress.Creative leadership comes from Melissa Park, a veteran talent manager and branding expert who has worked with top global brands including Disney, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Universal. Melissa ensures Impact connects with families through modern storytelling and digital engagement.Kristal Richardson, an IFBB Ms. Olympia contender and corporate wellness consultant, brings expertise in performance training, youth motivation, and lifestyle coaching. Her influence ensures kids not only build strength—but also long-term wellness habits and confidence.Designed for Every KidImpact Martial Athletics is built for all kids—athlete or not. The curriculum blends physical training with mental discipline and character-building, helping kids grow through engaging group classes and a powerful, tech-enhanced system.Now Franchising NationwideWith its pilot location in Fort Lauderdale gaining traction, Impact Martial Athletics is now offering franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs and community leaders ready to build a meaningful, scalable business that transforms young lives.About Impact Martial AthleticsImpact Martial Athletics is a youth development company that fuses martial arts, athletic performance training, and life skills. With a tech-powered curriculum and cloud-based delivery, the program helps kids build strength, confidence, and leadership. Learn more at www.imaimpact.com Media Contact:Shick ParkPhone: (954) 636-1515Email: coachshick@imaimpact.com###

