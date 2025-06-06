Flawless Moissanite Unveils Sister Brand, Flawless Lab Diamonds, Ethical, Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings UK & US

Round Cut Lab Diamond Engagement Ring, Pave Set Shoulders Pear Cut Lab Diamond, Traditional Classic Design Flawless Lab Diamonds Logo

Flawless Moissanite launches Flawless Lab Diamonds (UK/USA), offering ethical, sustainable lab-grown diamond engagement rings with uncompromised brilliance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flawless Moissanite Unveils Sister Brand, Flawless Lab Diamonds —Bringing Ethical, Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings to the UK & USALondon – June 05, 2025 – Flawless Moissanite, renowned for its exceptional Moissanite engagement rings across the UK and USA, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new sister brand, Flawless Lab Diamonds. This exciting expansion is dedicated exclusively to offering exquisite lab-grown diamond engagement rings, providing ethically sourced, sustainable alternatives without compromising on brilliance or beauty.With five years of expertise in delivering stunning Moissanite jewellery, Flawless Moissanite is now extending its legacy of craftsmanship, quality, and trust into the lab-grown diamond market. With over 30 years of experience in the jewellery business, customers can shop with confidence, knowing they’re choosing a reputable, established brand committed to offering dazzling, responsibly sourced fine jewellery.Flawless Lab Diamonds will serve customers through two dedicated websites, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for both UK and US buyers seeking premium lab-grown diamonds.A spokesperson for the company said, "We are incredibly excited to introduce Flawless Lab Diamonds". "Our success with Flawless Moissanite has proven that customers want stunning, ethical alternatives to traditionally mined gemstones. With Flawless Lab Diamonds, we continue that mission - offering breathtaking jewellery, exceptional service, and sustainability at the heart of it all.”The launch of Flawless Lab Diamonds reflects the brand’s commitment to elevating choices in fine jewellery, responding to the evolving preferences of modern consumers who seek luxury with a conscience.About Flawless MoissaniteFlawless Moissanite has earned a strong reputation as a leading supplier of Moissanite engagement rings in the UK and the USA. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, the brand has become a trusted destination for those seeking brilliant, durable, and ethical alternatives to traditional diamonds.About Flawless Lab DiamondsFlawless Lab Diamonds is the newest addition to the Flawless Moissanite family, exclusively dedicated to lab-grown diamond engagement rings. With websites tailored for both UK and US customers, Flawless Lab Diamonds delivers exquisite, ethical, and sustainable diamond jewellery, continuing the brand’s legacy of trust and excellence.Details:Urls - www.flawlesslabdiamonds.co.uk

