Trade, Industry and Competition hosts Mpumalanga leg of Spaza Shop Fund awareness roadshow, 10 Jun

Mpumalanga spaza shop owners will get an opportunity to learn more about how they can access financial and non-financial support from the Spaza Shop Support Fund at an interactive session that will take place at the Enhlanzeni District Municipality’s Disaster Management Centre in Mbombela on Tuesday, 10 June 2025 from 10:00.

The session is part of the country-wide campaign that is aimed at creating awareness about the Spaza Shop Support Fund. The campaign is rolled out by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the dtic) and the Department of Small Business Development (DSDB). The two departments have partnered with the Enhlanzeni District Municipality to host the session in Mbombela.

The R500-million fund was launched by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, and the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni in Soweto in April 2025.

The national education and awareness campaign is in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), the agencies of the DSBD and the dtic, respectively, which will be responsible for administering the fund. The campaign is in the form of interactive sessions in which spaza owners across the country will get an opportunity to learn more about how to apply for the fund and which requirements they will be expected to comply with.

According to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, with this fund, government is taking a concrete step to formalise and empower the informal sector. He says supporting spaza shops, would be enabling entrepreneurs, often women and young people, to participate fully in the economic process.

“These small businesses generate employment, drive local commerce, and channel much-needed income into communities that have long been underserved. Studies show that small businesses account for a significant portion of job creation in South Africa. By providing spaza shop owners with financial support, infrastructure upgrades, and essential business training, we are setting the stage for sustainable job creation,” says Tau.

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni says the role played by SEDFA and NEF is truly appreciated and the department believes this fund will go a long way in assisting shop owners that are registered and have operating permits.

“Our partnership ensures that spaza shop owners are not only funded but are also trained, mentored, and integrated into reliable supply chains. This is about building long-term sustainability for township retail,” adds Ndabeni.

The aim of the fund is to support South African-owned township community convenience shops, including spaza shops, in order to increase their participation in the townships and rural areas’ retail trade sector and to provide critical financial and non-financial support to township businesses, including community convenience stores and spaza shops.

The fund also provides various types of support including:

Initial purchase of stock via delivery channel partners

Upgrading of building infrastructure, systems, refrigeration, shelving and security

Training programmes including Point of Sale devices, business skills, digital literacy, credit health, food safety, and business compliance

The fund also seeks to bolster the broader supply chain by fostering partnerships with local manufacturers, black industrialists and wholesalers. Through bulk purchasing arrangements and the promotion of locally produced goods, spaza shops will benefit from reduced costs and increased access to quality products.

Members of the media who are interested in covering the event in Ehlanzeni are requested to submit their names to Bongani Lukhele via email at BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp on 074 299 8512, or by calling him on 079 5083 457, or Lucky Ngomane on 079 517 9611.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele

Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Cell: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 299 8512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA