Sport, Arts and Culture on initiative to produce books that tell South African stories

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s DSAC Publishing Hub 2025/26, administered by the Academic and Non-Fiction Authors Association of South Africa (ANFASA), presents a critical intervention towards documenting South African stories written in the different official languages including braille and the Khoi and San languages, thus providing access to information and preserving linguistic heritage. This is the third year that this programme was launched and has produced remarkable results.

Proven success story

The programme’s impact is undeniable: 57 published works including the first-ever books in Khwedam, !Xuhnthali, and Nama languages – marking a historic preservation milestone for Khoi and San cultures. The initiative generated over 314,000 digital impressions in its first cycle, proving significant public appetite for indigenous content.

"We're racing against time," said Minister Gayton McKenzie. "Any delay leads to the loss in making available content written in our languages. Through this programme, we are ensuring that future generations do not miss out on historically valuable information."

Comprehensive support system

The 2025/26 cycle offers to authors, language experts and publishers:

Full content development support from concept to publication

Professional publishing services including editing and design

Complete accessibility conversion including braille and audiobook production

Direct employment opportunities for language experts

Marketing and distribution support for published works

Cultural emergency response

With applications closing on 13 June 2025 for publishers and language experts and on 27 June 2025 for manuscripts, this initiative urgently seeks:

Fiction and non-fiction in all 11 official languages

Critical Khoi and San language documentation

Children's literature ensuring intergenerational language transmission

Historical works preserving oral traditions before they're lost forever

Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, ANFASA Chairman, emphasised the urgency: "We're not just creating books – we're creating an opportunity for books written in indigenous South African languages as well as Khoi and San languages. This programme has become South Africa's most important literary programme."

Breaking historical barriers

The initiative specifically addresses centuries of marginalisation of books written in indigenous languages, prioritising women, youth, people living with disabilities and historically excluded communities. All publication formats – including audiobooks and braille – ensure accessibility across South Africa's diverse reading needs.

The programme has already demonstrated its transformative power, with published authors reporting increased community pride in reading books written in their languages and renewed interest among young readers.

Critical application period

Application details:

Enquiries:

Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

