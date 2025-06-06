Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing in South Africa of His Excellency Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of the Republic of Zambia.

Aged 68, President Lungu passed away on Thursday, 5 June 2025, in a Pretoria hospital where he had been receiving treatment for a number of weeks.

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to President Lungu’s family and to the nation and government of the Republic of Zambia led by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.

President Ramaphosa said: “As regional compatriots, South Africans are standing by the people of Zambia in this difficult moment.

“We have had the duty and privilege in recent weeks to care for a leader from our region whom we embraced as a brother and friend.

“We therefore share the grief and loss experienced at this time by the Lungu family, as well as the Zambian nation.

May his soul rest in peace.”

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of former President Edgar Lungu of Zambia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more