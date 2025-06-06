National Treasury hosts Money Smart Week South Africa, 25 to 31 Aug

The National Treasury, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC) invite organisations and individuals to participate in Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA) 2025. The campaign will run from 25 to 31 August 2025 under the theme “Smart Money: Financial Foundations for a Resilient Future”.

Now in its seventh year, MSWSA has grown into a national platform for advancing financial literacy through collaboration, innovation and inclusivity. Following the success of MSWSA 2024, which saw 75 partner organisations working together to deliver practical money skills to a multitude of South Africans, the 2025 campaign aims to deepen its impact with continued focus on contributing to a financially literate citizenry.

Participation in the campaign is open to multiple stakeholders, including academic institutions, employers, government departments, regulatory bodies, financial service providers, Non-Governmental Organisations, Public Benefit Organisations, community-based groups and individuals. Interested participants are encouraged to plan and host their own financial education activities during the week-long campaign, which may include:

Face-to-face workshops and presentations

Community activations and exhibitions

Webinars and digital learning content

Broadcast and social media campaigns

A pre-campaign information session will be held on 25 June 2025 to engage potential participants in the campaign. Further details regarding this will be communicated soon.

More information on MSWSA 2025 can be found on the following platforms:

Website: www.mswsa.co.za

Email: info@mswsa.co.za

LinkedIn: Money Smart Week South Africa

Facebook: Money Smart Week South Africa

Instagram: @money_smart_week_sa

X: @MSW_SA

YouTube: Money Smart Week South Africa #MSWSA

#GovZAUpdates